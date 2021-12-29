REPRESENTATIVES of Sioux Valley Energy’s Operation Round Up® program visited the future site of the Child’s Remembrance Garden (CRG) in Luverne, Minn., to present a $3,000 contribution to the project. The grant marked $2 million in donations provided by SVE members and employees to local organizations. Pictured are (left) CRG members Monica Facile, Lisa Dinger and Pat Saum, ORU trustees Dan LaRock and Greg Benda, CRG member Mary Thompson and SVE’s Lori George.
COLMAN – Sioux Valley Energy members have surpassed an incredible milestone, giving more than $2 million to support worthy causes in their communities through the cooperative’s Operation Round Up program.
The Operation Round Up board of trustees recently awarded $3,000 to the Child’s Remembrance Garden in Luverne, Minn., which helped the ORU program surpass the $2 million mark. The garden, which will be located in the northwest corner of Luverne, will provide an area for families who have lost a child to grieve, remember and heal. Construction of the garden is slated to begin in the spring.
Operation Round Up funds come from SVE members who round up their electric bill to the next highest dollar and employees who donate from their paycheck. Approximately 85% of SVE members and nearly 90% of employees contribute. On average, participating members donate 57 cents per month.
“Operation Round Up has impacted approximately 900 organizations throughout the footprint of the Sioux Valley Energy service territory in just over 20 years. This has made a real difference in peoples’ lives — a tangible impact on the well-being of area communities,” CEO and General Manager Tim McCarthy said. “We are grateful to our members who are willing to round up their electric bill to support the Operation Round Up program and are proud to have been able to help so many with the $2 million the fund has awarded.”
Examples of the types of organizations which have received funding in the past are daycare associations, schools, nursing homes, sports clubs, vocational schools, youth groups (scouting, 4-H, booster clubs, hockey), scholarship programs, humanity programs, fire departments, cities, special needs for individuals and senior dining programs.
The board of trustees is appointed by the SVE board of directors. Current members are Brenda Volkers (Brookings County), Alvina Harvey (at large representative living in Minnehaha County), Dan LaRock (Rock County), Greg Benda (Lake County), Joyce DeClerk (Moody County), Connie Hillard (Pipestone County) and Jeff Thompson (Minnehaha County).
The region served by Operation Round Up includes the seven-county SVE service area. Grant money must be spent within these boundaries. The electrical service area includes Rock and Pipestone counties in Minnesota and Brookings, Lake, Moody, Minnehaha and part of Kingsbury counties in South Dakota.