Law Enforcement Blotter Dec 18, 2022 Dec 18, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:12/17/22 00:21 CFS22-08040 Motorist Assist Assistance Given MPD N HIGHLAND AVE MADISON12/17/22 06:31 CFS22-08041 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS S LIBERTY AVE MADISON12/17/22 08:05 CFS22-08043 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON12/17/22 10:02 CFS22-08044 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy 241ST ST CHESTER12/17/22 10:06 CFS22-08045 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON12/17/22 13:26 CFS22-08046 MVA Referred to Partner Agency SD HWY 34 WINFRED12/17/22 13:33 CFS22-08047 Domestic Non-Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 243RD ST MADISON12/17/22 14:24 CFS22-08048 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 4TH ST CHESTER12/17/22 16:23 CFS22-08049 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S HIGHLAND AVE MADISON12/17/22 21:12 CFS22-08050 Citizen Assist Transport/Escort Given MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON12/17/22 21:18 CFS22-08051 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD W CENTER ST MADISON12/17/22 22:23 CFS22-08052 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON12/17/22 22:59 CFS22-08053 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON12/17/22 23:04 CFS22-08054 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 237TH ST WENTWORTH12/17/22 23:37 CFS22-08055 Disturbance MPD NW 2ND ST MADISONTotal Records: 15