Law Enforcement Blotter Oct 22, 2021 Oct 22, 2021 Updated 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:10/21/21 08:05 CFS21-06989 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 4TH ST MADISON10/21/21 08:37 CFS21-06990 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST10/21/21 09:59 CFS21-06991 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD US HWY 8110/21/21 10:12 CFS21-06992 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 3RD ST MADISON10/21/21 10:30 CFS21-06993 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON10/21/21 10:52 CFS21-06994 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 4TH ST MADISON10/21/21 11:19 CFS21-06995 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON10/21/21 12:19 CFS21-06996 Medical Patient Transported EMS e center10/21/21 14:01 CFS21-06997 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON10/21/21 14:40 CFS21-06998 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 43.942974, -97.07416510/21/21 15:45 CFS21-06999 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON10/21/21 18:33 CFS21-07000 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON10/21/21 19:03 CFS21-07001 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON10/21/21 20:11 CFS21-07002 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 2ND AVE CHESTER10/21/21 20:25 CFS21-07003 Domestic Violent Arrest MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON10/21/21 21:46 CFS21-07004 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO HWY 34Total Records: 16 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Debra Von Behren Rich Caldwell Curtis Floyd New LAIC director comes with area connections, banking experience Donna Brown 2 dead; child sustains life-threatening injuries in crash Barbara Olson Rosemarie Brashier John Habeger accident Follow us Facebook Twitter Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from Madison Daily Leader in your inbox Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists