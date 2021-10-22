Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

10/21/21 08:05 CFS21-06989 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 4TH ST MADISON

10/21/21 08:37 CFS21-06990 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST

10/21/21 09:59 CFS21-06991 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD US HWY 81

10/21/21 10:12 CFS21-06992 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 3RD ST MADISON

10/21/21 10:30 CFS21-06993 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

10/21/21 10:52 CFS21-06994 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 4TH ST MADISON

10/21/21 11:19 CFS21-06995 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

10/21/21 12:19 CFS21-06996 Medical Patient Transported EMS e center

10/21/21 14:01 CFS21-06997 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON

10/21/21 14:40 CFS21-06998 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 43.942974, -97.074165

10/21/21 15:45 CFS21-06999 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

10/21/21 18:33 CFS21-07000 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON

10/21/21 19:03 CFS21-07001 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

10/21/21 20:11 CFS21-07002 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 2ND AVE CHESTER

10/21/21 20:25 CFS21-07003 Domestic Violent Arrest MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

10/21/21 21:46 CFS21-07004 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO HWY 34

Total Records: 16