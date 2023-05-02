The Lake County Commission set dates for an upcoming joint planning and commission meeting and a town hall to discuss a potential county property tax increase at its Tuesday meeting.
The joint planning and county commission meeting will take place on May 30 at 9 a.m., while the town hall will be that evening at 6 p.m. Both will be held in the commission meeting room.
The town hall meeting will be a continuation of previous County Commission meetings, including an April 11 town hall, to inform the public about a potential property tax increase to help the county pay for services like road and bridge repair. The commission needs to pass these potential increases by July 15, 2023, if the county wants the increase to come into effect in 2024. The commission has five regular meetings between then and the current meeting.
A town hall meeting, unlike a regular meeting, will not allow the commission to take any action; however, it will provide a forum for the public to provide additional input.
At the May 5 meeting, the Lake County Commission also gave Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust permission to apply for an energy efficiency and conservation voucher. The voucher application, if approved by the federal government, will allow the county to receive up to $75,390 in reimbursements for projects related to energy efficiency and conservation.
Gust mentioned replacing the boiler in the Public Safety Building and the HVAC, or heating, ventilation and air conditioning, in the Lake County Extension Office as possible candidates for the funds.
Gust was also appointed as the authorized official for the county for Project Boundary Fence, a program provided through the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office in partnership with Dakota State University’s MadLabs. It aims to improve the cybersecurity of local governments.
The Lake County Commission’s next meeting will be on May 16 at 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room in the county courthouse. At 8:15 a.m., the commissioners will meet at the Lake County Food Pantry for a tour before moving to the courthouse.
In other business:
— Aaron Johnson spoke about concerns relating to the Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline during the public comment period. The Lake County Commission is not required to respond or take any action in response to public comment and did not in this case.
— The commission acknowledged a fund-raiser notice from Prairie Village, which will host a raffle starting June 1.
— Advertising for bids for a culvert project and a $65,985 quote to replace the roof at the Lake County 4-H grounds was approved. The roof was damaged in a May 2022 storm, and after completing some repairs, Building and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare was informed about further hail damage.
— A wine and cider license which will allow Prairie Shores to sell wine and cider produced outside of South Dakota was approved.
— A utility occupancy application for Sioux Valley Energy was approved.