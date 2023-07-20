The Lake County Commissioners have cut the planned 2024 budget to about $9.2 million compared to 2023’s $10.6 million as of their Tuesday meeting.
The budget must be finalized and voted on by Sept. 30.
The Highway Department has seen the biggest cuts to its requested funds, with the commissioners removing about $1.2 million in road overlay projects in addition to cutting two heavy equipment operator positions, which are currently vacant.
The commissioners also removed more than $700,000 in funding for new equipment, with the exception of $40,500 for a hot box heater.
Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson said the commissioners were in a “tough predicament” but warned them about cutting Highway Department employees and equipment.
“You start cutting the Highway Department employees, which I totally understand where you’re coming from, hopefully sometime down the road, we get to have them back. Because I’ve been in government long enough to know that once you lose something, you never get it back. So if you’re going to cut my employees, think of it hard, too, of other employees. We’re essential employees at the Highway Department,” Nelson said. “Everyone at the 4-H grounds is non-essential. Everyone at the courthouse is non-essential. When it snows, everyone else gets to stay home, and we have to be out there and working.”
The commissioners also discussed cutting all “authorized” and “discretionary” funding. County budgets are divided into three categories: required, authorized and discretionary. Required categories must be funded no matter the state of county finances. The latter two are done when funds are available and the county desires to support them.
“Authorized” and “discretionary” categories include funding areas like the community health nurse, Extension and 4-H, food pantries, economic development, public libraries and museums and more.
If these areas are cut from the county budget, the county will no longer provide any funding to them. Some of these areas are solely funded by the county and would, thus, not be able to exist without county support.
“It’s kind of like slitting your own throat,” said Commissioner Kelli Wollmann.
Commissioners did talk about cutting some office employee positions as well.
“It’s a struggle to make these decisions,” Commissioner Deb Reinicke said.
Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust recommended removing discretionary categories before county employees. Removing discretionary and authorized categories would save about $250,000.
The county commissioners are making these cuts to reduce the amount taken from the county’s savings. Since 2010, the Lake County Commission has applied cash from the county’s reserves, or savings account, to balance the budget. Last year, commissioners used $1.6 million, but Gust has called this practice “unsustainable.”
Lake County Treasurer Debra Walburg said the county can, at most, use $250,000 to $500,000 in cash reserves this year.
The commissioners set $250,000 as their goal for the amount of cash applied.
As of Tuesday, county staff did not have full estimates for county revenues for 2024, so the exact amount the county might need to cut hasn’t been determined.
Earlier this month, the commissioners passed a $2.8 million opt-out, and several county residents have already begun collecting signatures to send this property tax increase to a vote of the people.
Although the property tax rate of this opt-out would vary each year, as the tax rate would be based on the total value of all property in the county, it would be about an additional $1.47 per $1,000 of property value based on 2023 valuations.
If the opt-out remains in place after a possible popular vote, it would start in 2024 and last for five years. The 2023 property tax levy is $2.475 per $1,000.
Since the opt-out could be voted down, the county commissioners are not including the opt-out as part of their budget. If the opt-out passes, many cuts will likely be reversed, and several commissioners said much of the opt-out would go to the Highway Department after being pressed by the audience at recent meetings.