Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

10/25/21 01:25 CFS21-07068 Medical Patient Not Transported LCSO 461ST AVE

10/25/21 05:45 CFS21-07082 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy HWY 34 / 463RD

10/25/21 07:15 CFS21-07069 911 Hang Up Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD 44.013473, -97.109699

10/25/21 08:36 CFS21-07070 Harassment Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

10/25/21 09:04 CFS21-07071 Assault Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

10/25/21 11:10 CFS21-07072 Welfare Check Unable to Locate MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

10/25/21 12:19 CFS21-07073 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

10/25/21 12:22 CFS21-07074 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

10/25/21 13:54 CFS21-07075 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

10/25/21 13:58 CFS21-07076 Animal Complaint Handled By Animal Control MPD S HARTH AVE MADISON

10/25/21 15:11 CFS21-07077 Traffic Complaint Information/Administrative LCSO 461ST AVE

10/25/21 18:55 CFS21-07078 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

10/25/21 19:48 CFS21-07079 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON

10/25/21 20:36 CFS21-07081 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 4TH ST MADISON

10/25/21 21:47 CFS21-07083 Domestic Violent Arrest LCSO 2ND AVE CHESTER

10/25/21 22:30 CFS21-07084 Agency Assist Assistance Given MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

