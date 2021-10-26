Law Enforcement Blotter Oct 26, 2021 Oct 26, 2021 Updated 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:10/25/21 01:25 CFS21-07068 Medical Patient Not Transported LCSO 461ST AVE10/25/21 05:45 CFS21-07082 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy HWY 34 / 463RD10/25/21 07:15 CFS21-07069 911 Hang Up Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD 44.013473, -97.10969910/25/21 08:36 CFS21-07070 Harassment Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON10/25/21 09:04 CFS21-07071 Assault Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON10/25/21 11:10 CFS21-07072 Welfare Check Unable to Locate MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON10/25/21 12:19 CFS21-07073 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON10/25/21 12:22 CFS21-07074 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON10/25/21 13:54 CFS21-07075 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON10/25/21 13:58 CFS21-07076 Animal Complaint Handled By Animal Control MPD S HARTH AVE MADISON10/25/21 15:11 CFS21-07077 Traffic Complaint Information/Administrative LCSO 461ST AVE10/25/21 18:55 CFS21-07078 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON10/25/21 19:48 CFS21-07079 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON10/25/21 20:36 CFS21-07081 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 4TH ST MADISON10/25/21 21:47 CFS21-07083 Domestic Violent Arrest LCSO 2ND AVE CHESTER10/25/21 22:30 CFS21-07084 Agency Assist Assistance Given MPD SW 10TH ST MADISONTotal Records: 16 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Rosemarie Brashier Bulldogs dump SFC 40-12 Lloyd Koepsell Margaret "Peg" Nieber LAIC looking forward with fundraising campaign, goals accident New skid loader dsu cyber games team Young boy hunting rabbits places Madison Elementary in brief perimeter secure Vietnam vets appreciate long-awaited hero's welcome Follow us Facebook Twitter Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from Madison Daily Leader in your inbox Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists