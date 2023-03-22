Mara Seeley.jpg

MARA SEELEY, a Chester High School senior, presents on her senior project at an open house night Tuesday. Seeley acted as a creative director for the school's one-act play this Spring, helping to direct an ensemble and creating props and costumes.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Tractor pulling, podcasts and drama — those are just a few of the projects the Chester senior class presented Tuesday.

Every year, the Chester School District has each senior work on a career- or hobby-centric project for at least 15 hours. Tina Moyer, a high school English teacher, advises each student as they select their project and work on their portfolio. Since the students learn about the projects late in their junior year, they have the summer, autumn and winter to work on their projects and aren’t constrained by as many seasonal restrictions.