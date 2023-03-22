MARA SEELEY, a Chester High School senior, presents on her senior project at an open house night Tuesday. Seeley acted as a creative director for the school's one-act play this Spring, helping to direct an ensemble and creating props and costumes.
Tractor pulling, podcasts and drama — those are just a few of the projects the Chester senior class presented Tuesday.
Every year, the Chester School District has each senior work on a career- or hobby-centric project for at least 15 hours. Tina Moyer, a high school English teacher, advises each student as they select their project and work on their portfolio. Since the students learn about the projects late in their junior year, they have the summer, autumn and winter to work on their projects and aren’t constrained by as many seasonal restrictions.
“Almost all of them go over that [15 hours] because they really want to get something out of their experience,” Moyer said. “They want to have a final, completed project.”
In addition to the project itself, each student has to write a research paper on a related topic and present their project at an open house and for judging. The open house night was Tuesday, but the students will return to their presentations Thursday to be judged.
In smaller districts like Chester, fewer electives are offered compared to larger districts like Sioux Falls. These senior projects can give students a chance to learn about topics not covered in core classes or available electives.
“I want them to get outside of their comfort zone and learn something new,” Moyer said.
Some students, like Taryn Beck, use their senior projects to work on lifelong dreams. During her presentation, Beck discussed her family’s love of tractor pulling, and how she and her father, Dennis, worked on their “Hustler” tractor together. Over the course of the project, Beck learned about mechanics, tractor maintenance and the ins and outs of successful tractor pulling.
The project had its fair share of struggles, from dealing with a troublesome clutch and throttle, to the 3,590 miles of travel to competitions, but Beck said the experience made it all worth it.
“I finally learned how it felt to go down in the seat,” Beck said. “Because of that, I got to accomplish a lifelong dream of mine.”
Another senior, Calvin Schmahl, created a podcast titled “Comic X,” which is available on Spotify. Schmahl wanted to channel his love of comics and interest in podcasting into his senior project, and he has since published 10 episodes and several specials on Spotify. Schmahl said publishing the podcast helped improve his confidence and enunciation, which will assist him in his future careers. In the past, he said, he often found it hard to voice his opinions clearly and concisely, and this gave him practice.
Mara Seeley presented her work with the Chester one-act play “Bugzzz,” which went to the state competition this year. While Seeley is an avid drama fan and a regular performer, this was Seeley’s first time working as a crew member. She helped direct the bug choir, which won a superior ensemble award at state, and she helped create the costumes and props, including giant Q-tips made out of PVC pipe and foam.
Working on the play taught Seeley sewing basics and gave her experience in directing a play. This helped her improve her patience and ability to lead, which she said will help her out no matter what career she goes into.
“I was able to put a lot of myself into the play,” Seeley said. “Theater really means a lot to me, and I thought this would be a great way to give back.”
For Seeley, working on senior projects is a way to broaden people’s horizons and allow them to tackle projects they otherwise couldn’t.
“I just think it’s a really fun way to explore something you’ve really wanted to pursue but haven’t had the time, because as a senior project, you have to have the time,” Seeley said.