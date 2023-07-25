Dakota State University is launching an Introduction to Esports course for the fall semester.
The course, open to all students, is online and structured around independent research and lectures, according to instructor and DSU Esports Coach Andy Roland.
“You do not have to have prior knowledge of gaming or esports to take the introductory course,” he said.
Students will learn about industry trends and how to navigate them, as well as team dynamics and event management.
Some industry trends include looking at top esports companies, games being played and how they are structured, audience and viewership, different revenue structures and how trends change rapidly.
While team dynamics will focus on game leads, communication, roles, adaptability and expectations in esports, the lessons will be transferrable to other industries.
“By understanding and applying these principles in various situations, students can develop valuable life skills that contribute to personal growth, academic success, and building strong and harmonious relationships with others,” Roland added.
Designed to appeal to more than just esports athletes, this will provide a pathway for future educators to learn about esports administration so that they can develop and implement esports teams within their school districts.
“This course is fun and uses the best parts of playing video games to broaden our perspective on career paths and general job training,” he said.
Those interested in enrolling in GAME 292: Introduction to Esports should email admissions@dsu.edu or Andy.Roland@dsu.edu. This course is fully online and asynchronous and runs from Aug. 21 through Dec. 13.