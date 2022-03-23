We’re the state with great places and the state with no faces. That’s where “The Missing Mountain Mystery” begins.
To find out where it ends, the curious must travel to Oldham on Friday to see the musical performed by Oldham-Ramona elementary students. Performances will be held at 1:30 and 6 p.m. in the Oldham Gym.
The performances are the culmination of an artist residency with the Dakota Players which is sponsored by the South Dakota Arts Council and M.O.R.E. (Making Oldham-Ramona Excellent).
“We really think there’s a lot of value in the artist residencies for the students,” said Rebecca Hanson, who is both a member of M.O.R.E. and the kindergarten teacher at Oldham-Ramona School.
She listed some of the benefits. Students not only learn what it’s like to take part in a professionally staged musical, they also gain stage confidence and have the opportunity to do something they might not otherwise do.
In addition, they have fun. Hanson’s own children, 15-year-old Brayden and 17-year-old Paige, are now in high school but recall the theater productions in which they participated as elementary students.
“It’s such a memorable part of their elementary years. They can tell you every role they played,” she said.
With this year’s production, students also learn about their home state. Written by Dan Workman, the artistic director of the Black Hills Playhouse, and Eric Johnson, an actor and director who died in 2019, “The Missing Mountain Mystery” takes players and audience alike on a quest across South Dakota.
A press release indicates, “Along the way, the characters learn to see the state from many different perspectives.” What they see teaches them about the state’s wildlife, habitat and culture.
In a single song, “Yo Dogs Yo!” students learn about the grasslands and wildlife found on the grasslands, especially the prairie dogs. Each song teaches them about a different aspect of the state. Hanson observed that what they are learning also meets state content standards.
Due to a teacher in-service on Monday, the elementary students, under the direction of Austin Vetter and Abby Schwedhelm, will pull the musical together in a matter of days. The directors provide students in lead roles with scripts, but they teach other parts and the songs using the time-honored tradition of repetition.
Students first listen to each song. Then, they learn the lyrics, speaking them as either Vetter or Schwedhelm leads them through the song phrase by phrase. Finally, the students sing the songs and learn the gestures, imitating the directors.
All of this happens before they set a foot on stage to learn the choreography. With the brief time they have to work with students, the directors’ goal isn’t to put together a perfect production.
“For some kids, this is their first opportunity to do theater. We want them to have fun,” Vetter said.
Schwedhelm echoes this sentiment.
“I like to focus on what can be seen as fun, on students expressing themselves,” she said.
At rehearsal on Tuesday afternoon, this was clearly evident. By that time, auditions had been held and parts assigned. In addition, rehearsals had started at the school before two groups moved to the Oldham Gym in the late afternoon.
Tidbits of information about the history of theater and stagecraft were tossed out as students began to learn the songs and the choreography which would go with each. Giggles and smiles were as much a part of the rehearsal as the intense focus students gave to learning the tasks at hand.
Both directors are graduates of the University of South Dakota. Vetter has a degree in musical theater; Schwedhelm has a bachelor of fine arts in acting with a minor in dance.
Friday’s performances are open to the public. No admission fee has been set, but those who attend are asked to make a freewill donation.