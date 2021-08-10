City funding and the support of a township board enabled the Madison Fire Department to have financial stability even during the pandemic when fund-raising activities came to a halt.
“It was difficult, but we survived because we do a good job of maintaining stuff,” said Madison Fire Chief Randy Minnaert.
Minnaert oversees two fire departments, each of which has its own equipment. However, the 28 volunteers currently on the roster respond regardless of whether the city department or rural department is called out.
“Right now, I have a great, young, active group of guys,” Minnaert said.
In an average year, the Madison fire departments respond to somewhere between 80 and 100 calls. These include mutual aid calls from other fire departments, medical assist calls from the ambulance service, and calls to assist with traffic and cleanup at motor vehicle accidents.
Like rural fire departments, Madison pieces together funding from several sources. Unlike many rural fire departments, Madison receives the support of local taxpayers through the city of Madison. Much of the overhead – Minnaert’s salary, building maintenance and utilities, equipment maintenance and insurance – is covered.
However, funding the rural department involves working with representatives from 10 township boards.
“We have a yearly meeting where we review the budget and needs,” Minnaert said. “Prior to the township meetings, they come up with a dollar amount that each township is willing to give for fire protection.”
He is aware that township boards have other demands on their resources, such as township roads. Therefore, he considers the annual request to be a recommendation and is grateful for their support.
“They do a very good job of trying to get what we need,” Minnaert said.
In recent years, they have contributed more to cover the cost of a new truck. However, firefighters have also worked to make the purchase possible.
Nearly a dozen Madison firefighters have Red Cards, the common name for Incident Qualification Cards, which enable them to respond to large wildland fires. For this, they complete training beyond that required to be a certified firefighter, and pass a test in which they carry 50 pounds three miles in 45 minutes.
“When we go to those wildfires, we take our rural trucks,” Minnaert said.
For the use of a truck, the department is paid $95 per hour for up to 14 hours per day. They make a 14-day commitment and are paid for two days of travel. In recent years, local firefighters have helped to fight wildland fires in the Black Hills, in Colorado and in Wyoming.
“It’s a good money-maker for my rural fire board,” Minnaert said. “It helped to pay for the new truck.”
Fire departments have expenses beyond trucks. Fuel is a major expense, according to Minnaert. Engines which pump more than 750 gallons per minute must be pump tested annually.
Bunker gear must be replaced. Madison does an annual inspection to identify firefighters whose gear needs to be replaced. Each set costs $2,500 and not all gear gets the same wear and tear.
“The guys who stay with the truck don’t need it replaced as often as the guys who are going to run into the fire,” Minnaert said.
“Another big line item is the maintenance and repair of radios and pagers. Everybody has a radio. Everybody has a pager,” Minnaert said. The combined cost for these items for each firefighter is approximately $750.
Fund-raisers help the departments with these equipment needs. While the Madison Fire Department has not been able to hold a dance in two years, it was able to hold a beer garden for the annual Northern Bull Riding Tour event at Prairie Village this year.
The Community Center also held a fund-raiser for the department to show appreciation for its help in offering splash pads for area children all summer. Director Nick Hansen said approximately $2,100 was raised.