Dakota State swept the second edition of the North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) Baseball Players-of-the-Week honors, announced by the conference office Monday. The Trojans went 4-3 record last week, with a 3-1 record in the four-game series at Central Christian (Kan.) on Feb. 27-28 and 1-2 record in the three-game series at Baker (Kan.) on March 4-5.
Guest, 6-foot-4, and 195 lbs. sophomore right-hand pitcher from Fort Collins, Colo., picked up two pitching victories during the week for Dakota State. He eared his first collegiate win of the season after tossing 3 2/3 innings in DSU’s 12-3 victory at Central Christian on Feb. 28. He recorded eight strikeouts and gave up two runs on one hit.
Guest earned his second win of the season after pitching seven innings in DSU’s three-game series opener 5-2 victory at Baker (Kan.) on March 4. He yielded the Wildcats to two runs on six hits and registered four strikeouts.
Luke majors in finance at Dakota State University.
For the week, Guest pitched 10 2/3 innings and allowed four runs on ten hits (3.38 earned run average) for the Trojans. He recorded 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings (12 total strikeouts).
Green, 5-foot-9 and 170 lbs. sophomore outfielder from Houston, Texas, extended his hitting streak to 15 games as he recorded at least a hit during the week. He registered five multi-hits games and drove in four runs. He swiped six bases.
For the week, Green produced a batting average of .464, on-base percentage of .500, and a slugging percentage of .643. He posted 18 total bases and three extra-base hits.