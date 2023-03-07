Dakota State swept the second edition of the North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) Baseball Players-of-the-Week honors, announced by the conference office Monday. The Trojans went 4-3 record last week, with a 3-1 record in the four-game series at Central Christian (Kan.) on Feb. 27-28 and 1-2 record in the three-game series at Baker (Kan.) on March 4-5.

Guest, 6-foot-4, and 195 lbs. sophomore right-hand pitcher from Fort Collins, Colo., picked up two pitching victories during the week for Dakota State. He eared his first collegiate win of the season after tossing 3 2/3 innings in DSU’s 12-3 victory at Central Christian on Feb. 28. He recorded eight strikeouts and gave up two runs on one hit.