Law Enforcement Blotter Jul 18, 2023 Jul 18, 2023 Updated 23 hrs ago Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:07/17/23 05:26 CFS23-04887 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON07/17/23 05:53 CFS23-04888 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone SW 7TH ST MADISON07/17/23 06:28 CFS23-04889 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Public Works / Street / 455TH AVE MADISON07/17/23 07:37 CFS23-04890 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON07/17/23 07:51 CFS23-04891 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 5TH ST MADISON07/17/23 12:19 CFS23-04892 MVA Citation Issued MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON07/17/23 12:42 CFS23-04893 Suspicious Activity Unable to Locate MPD N LIBERTY AVE MADISON07/17/23 13:37 CFS23-04894 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON07/17/23 14:46 CFS23-04895 Gas Leak Handled By Public Works / Street / N HIGHLAND AVE MADISON07/17/23 17:12 CFS23-04896 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON07/17/23 17:20 CFS23-04897 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Officer / Deputy NW 2ND ST MADISON07/17/23 17:30 CFS23-04898 Sex Offenses Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S LINCOLN AVE MADISON07/17/23 17:50 CFS23-04899 Animal Found Handled By Animal Control MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON07/17/23 18:38 CFS23-04900 Medical Seizure Patient Transported EMS S GRANT AVE MADISON07/17/23 19:16 CFS23-04902 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 3RD ST MADISON07/17/23 19:27 CFS23-04903 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON07/17/23 19:51 CFS23-04904 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 4TH ST MADISON07/17/23 19:55 CFS23-04905 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD07/17/23 20:45 CFS23-04906 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON07/17/23 20:55 CFS23-04907 911 Hang Up Unable to Locate07/17/23 21:04 CFS23-04908 Animal Loose Completed/Settled by Phone 220TH ST VOLGA07/17/23 23:12 CFS23-04909 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON07/17/23 23:56 CFS23-04910 Traffic Stop MPD NW 2ND ST MADISONTotal Records: 23