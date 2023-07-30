Madison Car Show Jul 30, 2023 Jul 30, 2023 Updated 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 20th annual Madison Car Show will be held on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Prairie Village west of Madison.Classes for entries are cars and pickups to 1949; 1950-58 cars; 1959-63 cars; 1964-68 cars; 1969-79 cars; 1980-99 cars; 2000-22 cars; pickups 1980-2022; tuners cars to 2022 modified; and muscle cars modified.Awards will be presented at 3:30 p.m. with dash plaques to all entries; plaques for first, second and third place; and a People’s Choice award.Pre-registration is $10 or $15 on the day of show and includes two free admission passes. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. Entries must register at the Prairie Village Library on Main Street.Admission to the car show is $5 for adults and $2 for ages 6-12. Prairie Village season passes will be honored.Train rides will be available for $5 and carousel rides for $3. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Village Creek Days good for Chester, attendees say Mart in the Park offers food, vendors and more Peaceful Pines Senior Living announces new opening date DSU inspires through U.S. Cyber Team Madison Car Show Peterson looking to collect more medals at Madison Senior Games City to start surveys and design for new Restricted Use Site Broncos top Dell Rapids PBR, punch ticket to state County commission to meet Carper Sweet Corn Follow us Facebook Twitter