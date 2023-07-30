The 20th annual Madison Car Show will be held on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Prairie Village west of Madison.

Classes for entries are cars and pickups to 1949; 1950-58 cars; 1959-63 cars; 1964-68 cars; 1969-79 cars; 1980-99 cars; 2000-22 cars; pickups 1980-2022; tuners cars to 2022 modified; and muscle cars modified.