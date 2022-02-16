Lake County commissioners approved plans on Tuesday morning for two lakeside developments to proceed.
The Southlake Estates, located on the southwest side of Lake Madison along County Road 44, have been in the works for more than two decades. In a letter included in the application packet, Jeff Heinemeyer reported he took the property out of production in 1998, converting it to native grasses.
In 2003, the Lake County Commission approved a master plan for the area, which covers approximately 50 acres. Heinemeyer asked the commission to approve the preliminary plat and development plan so he can begin installing roads and utilities.
“Everything he has presented definitely meets our subdivision regulations. This was a plan he’s had for a long time,” Mandi Anderson, planning and zoning officer, reported to commissioners.
Heinemeyer told commissioners he has owned the property for many years and has been following the county’s comprehensive plan for orderly growth. During the interim, he’s been planting trees and shrubs to border and dissect envisioned lots.
“I would like this to make sense,” he said, noting he has also consulted the township as well as County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson.
He plans to have larger lots, with one set aside for common use and a retention pond. Heinemeyer has sold three lots, limiting what can be constructed to ensure that adjoining lots will be attractive to individuals planning to build homes.
“I am considering allowing shouses,” he said, noting that some are attractive and indicating the area which would be designated for this.
Heinemeyer indicated that he does not anticipate putting out “For Sale” signs, but he does want to prep the land for future development.
After approving the preliminary plat and development plan for Southlake Estates, commissioners approved the final development plan for Phase I of Zimmermann Landing, which is located on the east side of Lake Madison. Phase I encompasses the area south of an established tree belt and silo.
Steve Van Buskirk of Van Buskirk Companies, which is handling development of property owned by the family of George Scully, reported the first year went well. He said the grading was done to achieve the desired elevation for the lakeview properties and the area was seeded down before the frost.
The company has also obtained the necessary permits from the state Department of Game, Fish and Parks for the recreation area that will include a sand beach, playground and frisbee golf. Anderson said the development company also needs to obtain a conditional use permit from the county before beginning work on it.
She reported the covenants are consistent with county ordinances. Van Buskirk explained they adapted their standard covenants to the ordinances so they could be more easily enforced.
Commissioners discussed at length concerns about an access road known as Zimmermann Drive which will be used for construction equipment. Van Buskirk said the road is not permanent and will be removed, he but did not know when this would occur.
The roadway poses safety concerns because it is close to an intersection which the state Department of Transportation has plans to change due to the high number of accidents that have occurred there. In addition, visibility to the south is poor for drivers seeking access to the county road.
Van Buskirk told commissioners the roadway was improved because current homeowners did not want construction equipment using the road in front of their houses.
“We’re going to have to work with it and see how it goes,” he said. Several options were proposed by commissioners to address concerns.
Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, brought the discussion to a close by indicating Van Buskirk should discuss the matter privately with Nelson. She also advised commissioners to request of letter of credit from Van Buskirk Companies to ensure the planned work is completed.
In other business, the commission:
— Accepted the resignation of Patrol Sgt. Grant Lanning. Gust reported he has accepted a position in another county.
— Approved abating taxes on a property from which a mobile home had been removed.
— Approved, as the Board of Adjustment, a conditional use permit for Rick Odland, Highway 34 Storage, LLC, to construct an oversized commercial storage facility along SD-34 in Lakeview Township.
— Approved the plat of Tract 1 of Minnaert Addition in Franklin Township to subdivide the existing farmstead away from the adjacent farmland.
— Approved the plat of Logs 18, 24 and 35 of Lake Community Addition in Wentworth Township for future single-family residential development.