CRYSTAL TOUNSLEY, a massage therapist, sits on Monday in the waiting room at A Touch of Heaven Massage, which she opened in Madison in February. Tounsley's business formerly operated in Dell Rapids, but she relocated to be closer to home.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Crystal Tounsley hunted for two years to find a place to open her massage business in Madison. In February, she finally opened her doors.

A Touch of Heaven Massage opened its 225 N. Egan Ave. location on Feb. 1. Tounsley previously operated in Dell Rapids, but after moving to Madison four years ago with her husband Bret, she decided she needed a change.