Crystal Tounsley hunted for two years to find a place to open her massage business in Madison. In February, she finally opened her doors.
A Touch of Heaven Massage opened its 225 N. Egan Ave. location on Feb. 1. Tounsley previously operated in Dell Rapids, but after moving to Madison four years ago with her husband Bret, she decided she needed a change.
“I loved my location in Dell Rapids, but I was really getting tired of the commute,” Tounsley said.
The distance wasn’t as much of a problem as the weather, Tounsley said. During the winters, there were countless days she couldn’t go to work because roads were blocked by snow or visibility was poor. Living in the same town as her business won’t solve the problem of South Dakota’s harsh winters, but it will allow her to be open more often and keep her off the often-perilous roads during blizzards.
“I’m very lucky,” Tounsley said. “When I moved up here, I’d say 60-70% of my clients followed me.”
At A Touch of Heaven Massage, Tounsley offers 30-, 60- and 90-minute massage sessions, as well as raindrop therapy, where she applies nine essential oils to the back and the feet. For the massages, she uses her hands, heated stones for relaxation, heated bamboo sticks for deep muscle massages and cups that suction to the skin to help with pain and relaxation.
A Touch of Heaven Massage can be reached via phone at 605-366-8928 and has a Facebook page.
Tounsley started working in the massage business 23 years ago, after she graduated from the South Dakota School of Massage. Her aunt attended the same massage program before her, she said, and there are four massage therapists in her family.
Before she found her passion for massage, she worked as a nail technician at a salon, performing manicures and pedicures. She found she loved the hand and foot massage portions of the appointments, so she decided to go to school for that.
After graduating, she rented a room in a salon to perform massages. Since then, she has worked in Deadwood with a business called Stress Relief Massage, and she continued her journey by renting a room from a hairdresser in Dell Rapids.
Eight years ago, Tounsley rented a separate location in Dell Rapids and ran her business solo. She moved to Madison four years ago, and two years later, she decided she wanted to relocate to be closer to home. In December 2022, she found her new location, and she spent January preparing it for the February opening. This included painting as well as bringing in her plants, fountain and other supplies, which help her do her job efficiently and create a relaxing environment for her clients.
Tounsley said most of her clients come to her for relaxation, and many of them are office workers who spend their day at the computer. Massage can help relieve tense and sore muscles that make it harder or less pleasant to do daily tasks.
“Each week I’ve been here, it seems like I’ve had more clients,” Tounsley said. “The word of mouth has been pretty good.”
Tounsley’s favorite part of the job is her clients. She said she enjoys talking to them and learning about their lives, and they have long chats before and after sessions.
“I’ve always loved what I’ve done,” Tounsley said.