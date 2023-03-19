County commission has full agenda Tuesday Mar 19, 2023 Mar 19, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lake County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the commission meeting room at the courthouse.Agenda items include:— Lake Madison Sanitary District re: resolution to annex property.— utility occupancy applications with Sioux Valley Energy.— boring application for Phillip Wohlers.— applications to rent 4-H building and grounds from John Eilertson, Jennie Larson, Robin Wolff, Korisa Haak and Lake County Livestock Jackpot.— transfer application malt beverage license from Shipwreck Bar & Grill/Dougan Inc to Shipwreck Bar & Grill/Whirlwind Investments.— new application liquor and malt beverage license for Prairie Shores/Doug and Kim Erickson.— temporary special on-sale liquor applications for Chester Fire Department.— Manci Anderson and Carrie Schiernbeck re: indigent applications.— Anderson and Schiernbeck re: zoning matters.— convene as board of adjustment: two plats.— Shelli Gust, CAO, re: IMS pavement management study presentation and continued discussion of financing, revenues and related topics. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Josh Anderson: From MHS student to DSU player to coach Unterbrunner leads students in classroom and in sports DQ efforts 'help the whole family' Carson Stemper: Feeding the community with hometown passion Trojans; historic run ends one game short of National Championship Game Property value increased 15-40% Students drive return of DakotaCon Alvarez practices empathy as P.E. student teacher Caring for the community at Madison Regional Health System Joyce Schrepel is Madison Daily Leader Citizen of the Year Follow us Facebook Twitter