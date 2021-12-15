Dusk was falling when a caravan of pickups pulling horse trailers arrived at Bill Krech’s place south of Madison on Tuesday night.
Earlier in the afternoon, Krech had put out hay for 50 horses and filled the water tank. For the past 10 years, he’s been boarding the horses for the Dakota 38+2 riders who pass through Madison on an annual journey of reconciliation and healing.
“The more people in the community involved in this, the better it is,” he said, after completing preparations and feeding his own horses.
The Dakota 38+2 Memorial Ride honors 38 warriors who were hanged in Mankato, Minn., in 1862 and two others who were hanged two years later. Since 2005, riders have traveled by horseback from Lower Brule to Mankato in December to heal the circle which has been broken.
“We’re trying to reconcile with everybody,” said Josette Peltier, who handles the logistics for the annual ride. “In the beginning, the communities did not open their doors to us.”
Over time, that has changed. In recent years, Dakota State University in Madison has hosted a dinner for the riders. This year, lodging was provided at The Community Center.
Krech is motivated to help for a number of reasons. At the most fundamental level, he boards the riders’ horses because he loves horses.
“Just traveling with horses is a big deal,” he said, noting that he takes horses to shows and to the Black Hills to ride.
For them to meet the demands of the 320-mile journey, Krech believes they need to be well-fed and rested at night. On Tuesday alone, they traveled 37 miles from Howard to Colman. At his place, the horses had not only fresh hay and water but also fresh snow to roll in.
He admits organizers were a little skeptical when he first made his offer after stopping to meet the riders. However, Peltier visited his acreage, saw what he had to offer and accepted on behalf of the group.
Krech is also motivated by a recognition of the historic trauma which is part of the cultural heritage of the indigenous people.
“I’ve always had a heart for the indigenous people and the bum deal they got,” he said. “What was the mindset back then?”
He doesn’t understand why President Abraham Lincoln would approve the mass execution or why it was “such a spectacle.” He appreciates the emphasis the riders and organizers place on healing and reconciliation.
“They want the same things for their kids that we want for ours,” Krech observed.
As a man who has frequently been involved in introducing children to horses, he is especially aware of the way experiences shape the lives of young people. Watching the difference the Dakota 38+2 ride makes in the lives of the young people is another reason that he offers to board the horses each year.
“Let’s just hit ‘reset’ and let these kids be proud of their heritage,” he said.
Wilfred Keeble, a Crow Creek elder and the staff bearer for this year’s ride, said the majority of riders have been young people since its inception in 2005.
Among the early riders was Mason Red Wing, an enrolled member of the Crow Creek Sioux tribe and a direct descendant of one of the warriors who was hung. He was just 13 when he made his first ride in 2009.
“I wanted to honor them, and this is a way I can do that,” he said. He has ridden every year since.
He admits that he had not heard about his ancestor until just a year before he made the ride. As Keeble said, “That part of history is hush-hush.”
However, Red Wing now knows the story and shares it. He tells of the people on reservations who were told to eat grass when they did not receive promised rations.
“Our people had no choice,” he said. This year, he is riding with his one-year-old son Charlie, who is bundled up in a snowsuit and cries when he is taken off the horse.
Red Wing said he wants his son to learn from the ride that he comes from strong people, people who believed he would live long before his father was even born.
“My ancestors had him in mind when they did what they did,” Red Wing said.