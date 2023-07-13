Orland Ridge Tour .jpg

A COW at Orland Ridge Dairy peeks past a milking robot and at a tour group standing in a milking room on Wednesday. Each lactating cow at the dairy is milked for about 65 pounds of milk a day.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Orland Ridge Dairy, a 2,500-head dairy, opened its doors for an AgLink tour on Wednesday, offering visitors a chance to learn about the dairy’s practices and milking robots.

AgLink is a program put on by the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee. It aims to educate people of Lake County about local agriculture through tours and discussions with farmers. This year, AgLink brought people to the Hoff Farm Feedlot and to Orland Ridge Dairy.