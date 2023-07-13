Orland Ridge Dairy, a 2,500-head dairy, opened its doors for an AgLink tour on Wednesday, offering visitors a chance to learn about the dairy’s practices and milking robots.
AgLink is a program put on by the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee. It aims to educate people of Lake County about local agriculture through tours and discussions with farmers. This year, AgLink brought people to the Hoff Farm Feedlot and to Orland Ridge Dairy.
The dairy is operated by the Bosma family, who has dairy operations in Oregon and Washington. They opened Orland Ridge south of Junius in fall of 2020.
It features a fully robotic milking system, with 48 robots milking the dairy’s Jersey cows about three times a day. Each cow pen has three milking robots, and the “sweet spot” for each pen is about 180 cows, according to Jenna Van Wyk, the herd manager.
The cows are not forced to be milked; instead, cows are enticed to walk to the robot with feeding pellets. Once they are at the milking station, the robot cleans their udders and teats before using lasers to attach the milking components to the cow’s teats. But, if the cow walks up to the station without enough milk in her udder, she is sent on her way.
Each cow has a red collar, which helps the dairy and robots identify the cow. The collar lets the robot track how many times the cow has been milked, where its teats are located, whether the cow has recently been treated with antibiotics, whether it needs to be bred and more. The collars also help separate the cows into pens based on current health, milk production and stage of pregnancy. Ill cows are separated from healthy cows, pregnant cows have their own maternity pens, and cows which are not producing milk are kept separately until they are.
After about seven minutes of milking, the cow’s teats and the robot are sanitized automatically, and the cow is released.
The dairy ships about 115,000 pounds of milk a day, Van Wyk said.
“If a cow is giving like 50 or 60 pounds a day, they probably get milked about every eight hours. If they’re a higher-producing cow, they might get milked five to six times a day,” Van Wyk said. “It all depends on their production and their stage of lactation.”
The dairy has three 8,000-gallon tanks which are emptied for shipping about twice a day. The milk is transported automatically from the robots to the storage tanks. This winter, Van Wyk said, the transport trucks had problems reaching the dairy due to the snow. To make sure employees could still get in and help with shipping, several stayed in the dairy for multiple days, she said. Despite these troubles, the dairy only had to discard one tank of milk.
But milking’s not the only automated system in place at Orland Ridge. Machine scrapers help clear the pens of manure. That manure is treated and used for bedding after being drained of all liquid.
For the dairy, efficiency is the name of the game, Van Wyk said. There are about 15 employees at the dairy taking care of the 2,500 cows, and the number of cows will likely increase in the next few years.
“In the short term, we want to have about 2,600,” she said. “The ultimate goal is about 3,000 cows, probably in about 2 years.”
Though the cows are producing calves, they won’t stay at Orland Ridge. According to Van Wyk, the dairy’s cows are pregnant with mixed dairy and beef calves or full-blood beef calves. For the mixed calves, semen from beef bulls is used to impregnate the dairy cows, and for the full-blood beef calves, already fertilized embryos are implanted into the dairy calves. The latter calves have no genetic relationship to their surrogate mothers.
Last year, Orland Ridge raised the last of its heifer calves before sending them to the home farm on the West Coast, Van Wyk said. The home farm also provides replacement and additional cows for when a cow dies or the dairy wants to increase the herd size.
“Hopefully, one day we can use Jersey semen here again, but the biggest thing to figure out is if we build a calf barn or if we try to find somebody local to raise our calves,” Van Wyk said. “The cost of having someone custom-raise calves is also very expensive right now, so it’s a lot of different factors.”