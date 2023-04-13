County commission to meet Apr 13, 2023 Apr 13, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lake County Commission will meet on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the courthouse.The commissioners will acknowledge written notice of a fund-raiser from the Madison Regional Health Foundation and hear of automatic budget supplements.A public hearing will be held on a temporary special on-sale liquor license for Hef’s for a cancer benefit.Quarterly reports will be given by Maria Haider, community health nurse; Dave Hare, building and grounds; and Kody Keefer, emergency manager.Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson will give his quarterly report and will also discuss utility occupancy permits and the BIG grant structure.Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, will present a wheel tax refund request; approve an agreement and release with First Bank & Trust; and discuss court security committee UJS grants.County Auditor Paula Barrick is scheduled to speak to the commissioners on fixed assets. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Lake County resident pleads not guilty to multiple charges Raiders open softball season with series split County town hall draws full house School board passes resolution opposing new social studies standards Chester School to put on "Sister Act JR." musical Prairie Village caboose restoration under way Madison Police Department locates missing resident Araina Crenshaw 'Something for everyone at DownTown in MadTown’ A son is born Agtegra signs Build Dakota scholar Follow us Facebook Twitter