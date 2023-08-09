Law Enforcement Blotter Aug 9, 2023 Aug 9, 2023 Updated 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:08/08/23 00:52 CFS23-05397 MVA Non-Reportable Accident LCSO SD HWY 34 CHESTER08/08/23 02:04 CFS23-05398 Motorist Assist Assistance Given N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON08/08/23 08:57 CFS23-05400 MVA Injury Reportable Signal 1 LCSO 238TH ST MADISON08/08/23 09:49 CFS23-05402 Vandalism Report Taken LCSO 466TH AVE RUTLAND08/08/23 10:03 CFS23-05403 Animal Lost Information/Administrative 457TH AVE NUNDA08/08/23 12:17 CFS23-05404 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON08/08/23 13:27 CFS23-05405 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SD HWY 3408/08/23 14:34 CFS23-05407 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 1ST ST MADISON08/08/23 14:42 CFS23-05408 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 243RD ST MADISON08/08/23 15:01 CFS23-05409 Mental Referred to Partner Agency08/08/23 15:07 CFS23-05410 Agency Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 7TH ST MADISON08/08/23 15:57 CFS23-05411 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON08/08/23 16:41 CFS23-05412 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON08/08/23 17:25 CFS23-05413 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD NE 11TH ST MADISON08/08/23 17:45 CFS23-05414 Scam Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 5TH ST MADISON08/08/23 17:57 CFS23-05415 Medical Patient Transported EMS NE 7TH ST MADISON08/08/23 18:34 CFS23-05416 911 Hang Up Unable to Locate08/08/23 18:38 CFS23-05417 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 1ST ST MADISON08/08/23 20:54 CFS23-05418 Order Violation Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON08/08/23 21:09 CFS23-05419 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON08/08/23 21:30 CFS23-05420 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON08/08/23 22:41 CFS23-05421 Vandalism Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 4TH ST MADISON08/08/23 23:00 CFS23-05422 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISONTotal Records: 23 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular First Lake County hemp grower speaks on experiences Miss Prairie Village continues family tradition Gaylen's Popcorn aims for steady growth, expansion Spirit of Madison Band hosts first performance Gert and Elaine Kiwanis bike giveaway Prairie Village celebrates 29th annual car show Rape charges filed against multiple teenage South Dakota baseball players Bulldogs set to open season on Saturday in Pierre Three area drivers compete at 360 Nationals Follow us Facebook Twitter