A trip to the movies is a time to relax, snack and enjoy the newest releases with friends and family. For Dakota Cinema owner Kelly Brown, maintaining this special and community driven approach is paramount.
“I want it to feel like home for people,” Brown emphasized.
To help accomplish this, Dakota Cinema on the west side of Madison closed for renovations from Aug. 15 to Sept. 23. Now, Brown is happy to announce that Dakota Cinema is not only back but better than ever.
The latest renovations featured a total overhaul on the second theater which brought a new wall-to-wall screen, curtains, flooring, lighting and luxury seats. The new screen adds three feet of width and one foot of height to enhance the audience experience.
The luxury seats are from Palliser Furniture and are based on their Encore series of premium recliners. The seats recline, rock and feature cupholders on both armrests.
The renovated theater has a capacity for 84 and will be used for many of the large blockbusters the local cinema showcases. The other theater, which received a new screen last year, has a capacity for 140.
While tickets will still be available at the door, Dakota Cinema is using these additions to move toward more reserved seating and advanced ticket sales. This method helps the cinema better prepare for large crowds at important showings, giving customers the option to choose their seat ahead of time through the cinema’s website or app.
In addition, both theaters now feature Dolby 7.1 surround sound with two extra sound channels for greatly enhanced audio quality.
Both bathrooms were also completely upgraded, as well as being brought up to ADA compliance. Festive, Marvel wallpaper was added to the men’s room with decorative wallpaper for the women’s to be unveiled in the coming weeks.
A new soda machine and Dippin’ Dots stand were added to go along with the cinema’s collection of popcorn, candy and even craft beer from Lost Cabin Brewing Company.
As it stands, Brown said the only piece of the renovation yet to be completed is finishing painting the outside of the building.
“The renovation wasn’t always fun, but it was definitely worth it,” she added.
Brown noted that she and her family did the majority of the work themselves. This allowed the cinema to save money, which was vital after the COVID-19 pandemic brought theaters around the world to a screeching halt.
To celebrate this latest achievement as well as Dakota Cinema’s three-year anniversary, Brown is planning a community open house for some time in November.