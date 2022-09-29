Dakota Cinema

THE NEW luxury theater at Madison's Dakota Cinema can seat 84 patrons and comes equipped with leather reclining chairs, boosted lights, Dolby 7.1 surround sound and a wall-to-wall screen.

 Submitted photo

A trip to the movies is a time to relax, snack and enjoy the newest releases with friends and family. For Dakota Cinema owner Kelly Brown, maintaining this special and community driven approach is paramount.

“I want it to feel like home for people,” Brown emphasized.