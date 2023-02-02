ORR school board meets Sunday Feb 2, 2023 Feb 2, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School Board will meet on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the Ramona superintendent’s office.The board will designate a school attorney; designate negotiation representatives; review the school calendar; and hold school board discussion.The next special board meeting will be held on Feb. 22 at 8 a.m. in the Rutland Media Center. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Talich is first female sheriff in Lake County Reese Luze commits to SDSU for Track and Field Chiropractor starts treating nerve pain and numbness James Bame honored at Eagle Scout Court of Honor Casey Crabtree ISCC dances give time for socializing, exercise Chester runs away from Sioux Falls Lutheran, falls to Howard Piecemakers donate quilts locally, internationally Shaw files petition for city commission Bulldog Roundup: Aiden Jensen scores 41 points in home victory Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form