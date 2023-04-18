A Dakota State athlete has been selected to the North Star Athletic Association Baseball weekly honors for the third consecutive week. Sam Tyrpa was selected to the eighth edition of the weekly conference award as the Pitcher-of-the-Week honor, announced by the conference office Monday.

Tyrpa, 6-foot-3 sophomore right-hand pitcher, remained undefeated on the pitching mound in the second game of the NSAA four-game series in Trojans’ 8-0 shutout victory at Dickinson State (N.D.) on April 16. The victory also extended the Trojans’ winning streak to 20 games, which is the longest current winning streak in the NAIA this season.