A Dakota State athlete has been selected to the North Star Athletic Association Baseball weekly honors for the third consecutive week. Sam Tyrpa was selected to the eighth edition of the weekly conference award as the Pitcher-of-the-Week honor, announced by the conference office Monday.
Tyrpa, 6-foot-3 sophomore right-hand pitcher, remained undefeated on the pitching mound in the second game of the NSAA four-game series in Trojans’ 8-0 shutout victory at Dickinson State (N.D.) on April 16. The victory also extended the Trojans’ winning streak to 20 games, which is the longest current winning streak in the NAIA this season.
Tyrpa limited the Blue Hawks to just two hits in the complete seven-inning game victory for DSU. He retired the final 16 batters in the game (16 straight outs) to fuel to his seventh win of the season (7-0 pitching record). Tyrpa also registered eight strikeouts in the game (10.29 K/per 9 innings) and just issued one walk.
He holds an earned run average (ERA) of 1.88 in 52 2/3 innings (11 earned runs) this season for Dakota State. His ERA is the second-best in the North Star Athletic Association. He also ranks second in the North Star conference with 1.32 ERA during league contests.
Tyrpa tossed four complete game victories, earning two shutout victories this season. Tyrpa limited the opponents’ batting average to .185 this season. He leads the NSAA conference with 65 strikeouts.
He is an integral member of the Trojans’ pitching staff who holds a team ERA of 2.89, which is the currently the second-best ERA in the NAIA.
Sam is the son of Jerry Tyrpa and Sani O’Brien of Excelsior, Minn. He majors in cyber operations at Dakota State University.