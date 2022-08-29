Crystal Nelson, executive director of the Dakota Territorial Museum and Mead Cultural Center, gave a program on the various aspects of life as a homesteader at this year’s Prairie Village Jamboree.
Nelson began hosting these programs at her museum in 2018. Each year, she presents a different historical topic, with this program focusing on journal entries from several homesteaders in Dakota Territory.
“I’ve had a lifelong passion to learn about their lives,” Nelson said regarding her motivations for the project.
Homesteaders often traveled long distances to reach Dakota Territory, carrying with them everything they didn’t want to buy as soon as they got there, she said. Information about the territory was limited as daily newspapers had yet to be established, and travelers were often misinformed by land and railroad promoters. These promoters advertised mild temperatures with winter not settling in until December and only lasting until early February.
This could not have been farther from the truth, as early homesteaders were often devastated by winter storms and extreme summer heat, noted Nelson. Without electricity, modern transportation or quality communication, life on the homestead was difficult and operated on a simple rule: survive at all costs.
Despite the hardships of homesteading, community became very important and settler picnics became a regular occurrence, she said. At these special gatherings, homesteaders would join for food and conversation with stories being recorded from the various people in attendance.
The journals Nelson read during her program originated at these community picnics and highlight the unique perspectives of those embarking on this life.
The first entry she read came from a woman named Kathryn who was born in 1855. Her story displays an important aspect of homesteading culture, bridging the gap between the lands left behind and the new ones being forged on the prairie. Coming from a home of German immigrants and marrying a Norwegian man, Kathryn wanted to raise her family with the old cultures in mind while developing a new American identity.
Other entries in the diary shared a similar sentiment, with pride in their work as homesteaders being a focal point of each story. These people had good reason to be proud of themselves as life on the prairie was often grueling, Nelson noted. Each member of the family was expected to contribute, and as mentioned in an entry from a woman named Jessie, children often quit school after the sixth grade to help on the farm.
At 16 years old, Jessie became a school teacher for $16 a month, a full $12 less than male teachers her age. Regardless, her entry shows immense pride in her work, and she reveals that she purposefully never married. She ends her entry by discussing her time as a librarian, the importance of her independence, and how she sent half of her income back to her family farm.
Another entry included the tale of a man named Frank, who lost both his legs and most of his fingers to frostbite after sheltering from a blizzard in a cottonwood tree for two days.
Others discussed how parents and children developed clapping codes to help find each other in prairie grasses that could exceed six feet in height, hefty equipment prices, and the gradual individualizing of crop production as technology advanced.
Nelson ended the program by re-emphasizing the importance of community and collaboration in early settlers, saying, “It all ties to an old tradition of neighbors helping neighbors.”