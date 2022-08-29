Crystal Nelson

CRYSTAL NELSON performed in traditional garb at the historic Prairie Village Opera House, where she gave a program on homesteading.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Crystal Nelson, executive director of the Dakota Territorial Museum and Mead Cultural Center, gave a program on the various aspects of life as a homesteader at this year’s Prairie Village Jamboree.

Nelson began hosting these programs at her museum in 2018. Each year, she presents a different historical topic, with this program focusing on journal entries from several homesteaders in Dakota Territory.