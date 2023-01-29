Sarina Talich and family

LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF SIRINA TALICH was sworn in by Judge Patrick Pardy on Jan. 9 in the company of her husband Aaron, a patrol sergeant for the Madison Police Department, and their children, Oliver and Hattie. 

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

When Sarina Talich was sworn in as the newest sheriff of Lake County, history was made as she is the first female sheriff here. Yet for Talich, the most important part of the job has stayed the same throughout her 10-plus years with the department, serving the people around her.

“The community support here is phenomenal, and that makes you feel good about doing your job,” she said.