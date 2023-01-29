LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF SIRINA TALICH was sworn in by Judge Patrick Pardy on Jan. 9 in the company of her husband Aaron, a patrol sergeant for the Madison Police Department, and their children, Oliver and Hattie.
When Sarina Talich was sworn in as the newest sheriff of Lake County, history was made as she is the first female sheriff here. Yet for Talich, the most important part of the job has stayed the same throughout her 10-plus years with the department, serving the people around her.
“The community support here is phenomenal, and that makes you feel good about doing your job,” she said.
Talich started her career in Lake County in 2011, beginning her rise through the ranks as a corrections officer. A year later, she was promoted to deputy, earning her spot on the road. She then achieved the title of chief deputy under Sheriff Tim Walburg in 2013.
Despite her rapid ascent, Talich has made a conscious effort to remain humble, a trait she is carrying forward from her mentor Walburg. Now that she’s taken over his position, she hopes to set a similar example in both providing quality leadership and ensuring the other department members understand their true value.
“He was very humble about it, and I want to continue that,” Talich said. “My role may be a lot different than most people that are employed here, but without the rest of them, I can’t do my job, and that’s the same way he’s always been, too.”
Talich’s relationship with Walburg was one of the guiding forces on her path to becoming sheriff.
She explained that he’d been preparing her for the role for some time, and that while it is “still weird to be addressed as sheriff,” the shift in position has been smooth.
“The biggest transition is not having him here,” she said.
Talich has achieved a lot during her time in Lake County, yet it could easily have never happened.
She said that her initial plan was to pursue a job in the Black Hills, but as she got deeper in her work here, Talich had a change of heart.
“The longer I stayed and the more things I was able to do, the more I was thinking that maybe I didn’t want to leave. I enjoy working here; I enjoy living here,” she said. “My husband and I both decided that we probably wouldn’t have the opportunity we have now with our jobs and careers anywhere else.”
Talich’s original career aspiration was not in law enforcement. Born in Ireton, Iowa, she first attended college for a degree in music education. This stemmed from her love for band and choir as well as her affinity for the tenor saxophone, an instrument she still enjoys playing.
However, Talich began feeling this wasn’t right for her.
“I decided that I wanted to be in law enforcement, that I wanted to do something different,” she noted. “I wanted to have a variety of things I could do. I didn’t want to do the same thing every day.”
She began her degree at the University of South Dakota, then transferred to Sioux Falls’ Western Iowa Tech before completing her education at Colorado Tech. She kicked off her career in law enforcement in 2005 with two part-time jobs in Rock Valley and Plymouth County, Iowa.
She left for Lennox around a year later, graduating from the police academy in 2007. Following this, she spent time in Tea and Union County before moving to Madison permanently.
Talich’s new role is the culmination of years of dedication — to her family, her friends in the Sheriff’s Office and the people of Lake County as a whole. She said that this job gives her purpose, especially in its power to protect others.
“I am able to be a voice for people who are not able to have one,” she said.
She also praised the close-knit connections she’s made within the department: “We’re like a family.”
In this new role, she will continue to serve Lake County residents in the same dedicated fashion she always has.