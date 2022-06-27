(Editor’s note: Agriculture remains the state’s largest industry, with livestock production and related industries contributing $5.6 billion to the state’s economy and crop production and related industries contributing $3.3 billion. Under that broad umbrella, agriculture wears many faces. This week, the Madison Daily Leader will look at some of those faces.)
Cody Carper likes experimenting in his garden. This year, he’s trying something new with his pumpkins.
He planted five hills in each 5x5-foot patch. Rows of patches are separated by strips of rye which he intends to keep mowed now that the hills are established. Something – probably field mice – feasted on the seeds initially, so getting them started was a bit of a challenge.
Carper theorizes the rye will form a good bed for the pumpkins to grow on. If he is right, they won’t be as muddy when harvested in the fall.
“I don’t know if it’s going to work,” he admitted.
Carper, who grew up near Rutland and graduated from Rutland High School, farms with his family, raising cattle and row crops, but his passion is the 15-acre garden in which he raises produce and flowers to sell. He – or a member of his family – will take a Carper’s Sweet Corn and Produce trailer to six farmer’s markets around the area each week through the summer months.
“I don’t do it because I have to. I do it because I want to,” he said.
He grins when he recalls how young he was when he started selling homegrown produce.
“I had a little red wagon and went door to door,” Carper reported. “I was doing it before I could drive. It got me through high school. It got me through college.”
While classmates were working at part-time jobs, he was working in his garden. He liked being his own boss, but he also had the willingness to do the hard manual labor that gardening entails.
“You have to work at it all day every day,” he stated.
Over the years, he’s experimented with different products and different techniques. Strawberries didn’t work because they were too labor intensive to be profitable, but sunflowers do because they’re popular for decorating.
“If I had told my grampa and gramma I was growing sunflowers, they would have asked why I was growing weeds,” he said with a wide infectious grin.
Carper has discovered that he can simulate the warmth of a greenhouse by covering with plastic rows planted with sweet corn, which helps the seeds to germinate more quickly. He’s discovered that planting strips of rye between the various vegetables shields them from the wind and is good for the soil.
He has learned how to stagger planting to extend the time when fresh produce is available. However, he’s also learned that folks aren’t interested in having homegrown produce outside the normal growing period.
“There is a season for everything,” Carper observed.
If tomatoes are available earlier than expected, they won’t sell. Once the growing season has passed, people again lose interest.
During the growing season, he offers a cornucopia of fresh vegetables – including, peas, beans, beets, onions, broccoli, kohlrabi, tomatoes, potatoes, peppers, cabbage, leeks, shallots, zucchini, pumpkin and, of course, sweet corn.
“Sweet corn brings people to get the other stuff,” Carper noted.
He also raises flowers, including gladiolas – planting 60,000 bulbs this year.
“Flowers are the most time-consuming thing we do,” he admitted.
He likes to learn by traveling to other parts of the country during the winter months to see how produce is being raised and to get ideas. This year, he’s planning to travel to Michigan and to California.
“I can’t go down the street to see how they grow cabbage,” he explained, using cabbage as an example.
Carper has three greenhouses – all of which were damaged by the May derecho – in which he grows tomatoes and starts his other vegetables in February. He doesn’t like to waste resources, so early in the year the flats of starter plants are lined up between the tomatoes so both can benefit from the heated space.
He admits he has ideas he can’t implement, simply because he doesn’t have time. Putting in a new irrigation system every year as he rotates his garden spot with row crops to reduce disease and insect problems takes time. Harvesting the produce – even when he has specialized equipment to assist – takes time.
“I only have so much time in a day,” he commented.
Recently, he purchased a vegetable cultivator tractor which he hasn’t yet tested. That could save time over the one he has been using, which requires him to walk the rows. But, if his hand is any indication, he will find something else to do.
“I write my notes on my hand with a Sharpie so I don’t forget what I need to do,” he said.
On Monday, his notes just covered the back of his hand. Sometimes, he added, they stretch up his forearm as well.