Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:11/02/21 01:19 CFS21-07247 Vehicle Abandoned Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 454TH AVE MADISON11/02/21 02:32 CFS21-07248 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Public Works / Street / MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON11/02/21 07:52 CFS21-07249 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NW 9TH ST11/02/21 12:49 CFS21-07250 Child Welfare Arrest MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON11/02/21 13:56 CFS21-07251 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 3411/02/21 14:23 CFS21-07252 Alarm Information/Administrative W CENTER ST11/02/21 14:42 CFS21-07253 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 3411/02/21 14:46 CFS21-07254 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.022796, -97.14190711/02/21 15:11 CFS21-07256 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 240TH ST CHESTER11/02/21 16:03 CFS21-07257 Disorderly Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON11/02/21 17:06 CFS21-07258 Public Works/Utilities Information/Administrative N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON11/02/21 19:04 CFS21-07259 Animal Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SE 4TH ST MADISON11/02/21 19:46 CFS21-07260 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO 241ST ST MADISON11/02/21 21:31 CFS21-07261 Unsecure Building/Open Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO S MAIN AVE WENTWORTH11/02/21 21:50 CFS21-07262 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 WTotal Records: 15