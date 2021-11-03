Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

11/02/21 01:19 CFS21-07247 Vehicle Abandoned Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 454TH AVE MADISON

11/02/21 02:32 CFS21-07248 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Public Works / Street / MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

11/02/21 07:52 CFS21-07249 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NW 9TH ST

11/02/21 12:49 CFS21-07250 Child Welfare Arrest MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON

11/02/21 13:56 CFS21-07251 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34

11/02/21 14:23 CFS21-07252 Alarm Information/Administrative W CENTER ST

11/02/21 14:42 CFS21-07253 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34

11/02/21 14:46 CFS21-07254 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.022796, -97.141907

11/02/21 15:11 CFS21-07256 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 240TH ST CHESTER

11/02/21 16:03 CFS21-07257 Disorderly Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON

11/02/21 17:06 CFS21-07258 Public Works/Utilities Information/Administrative N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

11/02/21 19:04 CFS21-07259 Animal Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SE 4TH ST MADISON

11/02/21 19:46 CFS21-07260 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO 241ST ST MADISON

11/02/21 21:31 CFS21-07261 Unsecure Building/Open Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO S MAIN AVE WENTWORTH

11/02/21 21:50 CFS21-07262 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 W

Total Records: 15