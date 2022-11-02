Lake County elections officials are expecting a good voter turnout for Tuesday’s general election, based on the number of absentee ballot requests.
Auditor Paula Barrick, speaking during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s county commission meeting, told commissioners that her office has handled 992 absentee ballot requests so far. Of those, 861 have been in-person early voting requests, 125 have been mail-in ballot requests and 6 have been from military or overseas residents.
“We’ve been very busy,” said Barrick. “This next week will be the big push.”
On Tuesday, Lake County voters will decide which two of three candidates should serve a four-year term on the Lake County Commission. Candidates are incumbents Kelli Wollmann (R) and Aaron Johnson (D) and challenger Corey Johnke (R).
The District 8 races for senator and representative are also on the ballot, but Republican Casey Crabtree is unopposed in the race for a state Senate seat, and Republicans Tim Reisch and John Mills are unopposed for the two available seats for state representative.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Other races on the ballot include those for U.S. Senate and House, the gubernatorial race, Secretary of State, State Attorney General, State Auditor, State Treasurer, Commissioner of School and Public Lands, Public Utilities Commissioner, state supreme court and Third Circuit judges.
Voters statewide will also decide the fate of Constitutional Amendment D (an initiated amendment to the South Dakota Constitution to expand Medicaid eligibility) and Initiated Measure 27 (a measure legalizing the possession, use and distribution of marijuana).
“This will be a really good election cycle here,” said Barrick.
During her public comments, Barrick sang the praises of Deputy Auditor Erin Schneider. The Auditor’s Office has been short-staffed one person, and Schneider has been going “above and beyond” her duties, said Barrick.
“She has been awesome,” Barrick said.
Barrick and Schneider will be joined by Tina Johnson next week. Commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting approved hiring Johnson as Deputy Auditor II. Johnson will start on Nov. 7 at a rate of $18.25 an hour.
Barrick said that voters who want to vote ahead of Tuesday’s election can go to the Auditor’s Office to cast their ballot.
On Friday, the Auditor’s Office will be testing the automatic tabulating equipment that will be used to count the votes cast for the Nov. 8 election. The test is open to the public and will be held at 3 p.m. at the Lake County Courthouse.