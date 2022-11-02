Paula Barrick

Lake County elections officials are expecting a good voter turnout for Tuesday’s general election, based on the number of absentee ballot requests.

Auditor Paula Barrick, speaking during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s county commission meeting, told commissioners that her office has handled 992 absentee ballot requests so far. Of those, 861 have been in-person early voting requests, 125 have been mail-in ballot requests and 6 have been from military or overseas residents.