Dakota Express

GAS PUMPS at the former Dakota Express convenience store were torn out on Monday in Madison, hopefully making the property more marketable.

 Photo by Kelly Pettersen

The former Dakota Express convenience store is getting a makeover. On Monday, crews were tearing out the gas pumps at the facility in Madison.

“We took out all of the petroleum equipment there,” owner Justin Cole said.

Father-son duo David and Justin Cole, who also own Cole’s Petroleum, have owned the property for many years.

In fact, it has been in their family for three or four generations, but they had always leased it out. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, their renters have struggled to find employees.

“This move is being done to make the facility more attractive for other kinds of business,” Mayor Roy Lindsay said.

The small building had limited space compared to other, larger stores. Now, with the removal of the gas pumps, the building can be more than just a gas station.

“It can be used as an office building or an insurance building,” Lindsay said. “It’s much more marketable to potential leasers.”

The Coles are looking to sell or lease the space, and this time, it won’t be a gas station.