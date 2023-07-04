LYDIA LUDEMANN, 5, throws an exploding water balloon during Fourth of July activities in Ramona on Tuesday. After the parade, children and families from across the county gathered along Main Street for games and food.
LISA SPRUNG, on the final float of the Ramona Fourth of July parade, throws Smarties candy to parade watchers on Tuesday. The parade, which began at 11 a.m., drew hundreds of observers and featured floats from across Lake County.
LYDIA LUDEMANN, 5, throws an exploding water balloon during Fourth of July activities in Ramona on Tuesday. After the parade, children and families from across the county gathered along Main Street for games and food.
Photo by Wren Murphy
LISA SPRUNG, on the final float of the Ramona Fourth of July parade, throws Smarties candy to parade watchers on Tuesday. The parade, which began at 11 a.m., drew hundreds of observers and featured floats from across Lake County.
Thunderstorms Monday night and Tuesday morning didn’t stop revelers from celebrating the Fourth of July in Ramona.
Hundreds of people from across Lake County, as well as individuals coming back to visit family, gathered in Ramona Tuesday morning to watch the parade, which was followed by games and food on Main Street.
The parade featured a color guard from the American Legion, tractors, floats, fire trucks, horses and more, with most tossing out candy to the excited crowd of children watching them pass by. The games included a water balloon tossing competition, eating contests and husband and wife activities, with some nearby households setting off occasional firecrackers and fireworks.
As the festivities wound down in the afternoon, families gathered for meals, with several groups planning on lighting off fireworks on their property or watching local fireworks shows, like the one scheduled in Madison over Lake Herman.
Danielle Kearin, a mother who lives near Ramona, attended the Fourth of July festivities with her children: Conor, age 8, and Malorie, age 4. Kearin said she always tries to bring her children to the Ramona parade, with plans to light off fireworks in the evening. This was the first year her family stayed for the post-parade games, where her children entertained themselves with water balloons.
For Kearin, the holiday makes her thankful for freedom and family.
“Fourth of July is my favorite holiday, and it’s close to my birthday. I love fireworks. I love getting everyone together and enjoying the sun and the nighttime festivities,” Kearin said. “It means family and fun for us.”
Christina Petty (formerly Abraham) graduated from Ramona High School and currently lives in North Carolina with her husband Justin and son Oliver. Justin is a Marine and currently deployed at the southern border, but Petty said she tries to bring her family to Ramona for the Fourth of July holiday.
“I’m a realist when it comes to the Fourth of July and our freedoms in this country. Here in South Dakota, it’s very, very wholesome, but having lived elsewhere for 20-plus years, it’s not the same,” she said.
“I enjoy bringing my son here. He can free roam, and I’m not worried about something happening, and I’m not worried about violence,” she said. “Coming home, it’s fun.”
For Petty, the Fourth of July should symbolize the freedom to live in peace as long as no one gets hurt. The United States should open its arms to those in need and provide safety and individual freedoms to its residents, she said.
“This grand experiment of America, it’s not over. We’re still getting there,” she said. “As long as we keep the idea of individual freedom in the forefront, then we need to write laws that encourage those individual freedoms, whatever that may be.”