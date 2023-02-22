Law Enforcement Blotter Feb 22, 2023 Feb 22, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:02/21/23 07:22 CFS23-01145 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON02/21/23 07:38 CFS23-01146 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N UNION AVE MADISON02/21/23 07:54 CFS23-01147 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD MADISON02/21/23 09:22 CFS23-01149 Citizen Assist Patient Not Transported EMS N DIVISION AVE MADISON02/21/23 11:02 CFS23-01150 Citizen Assist Hazard Control or Containment SDGFP US HWY 81 NUNDA02/21/23 12:17 CFS23-01151 Citizen Assist Patient Not Transported EMS S JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON02/21/23 12:31 CFS23-01152 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S HIGHLAND AVE MADISON02/21/23 12:39 CFS23-01153 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO US HWY 81 RAMONA02/21/23 12:55 CFS23-01154 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON02/21/23 13:13 CFS23-01155 Harassment Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 5TH ST MADISON02/21/23 15:38 CFS23-01157 Alarm False Alarm MPD E CENTER ST MADISON02/21/23 17:12 CFS23-01158 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone SW 3RD ST COLMAN02/21/23 17:20 CFS23-01159 Scam Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON02/21/23 18:43 CFS23-01161 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Public Works / Street / N OLIVE AVE MADISON02/21/23 20:54 CFS23-01162 Citizen Assist Transport/Escort Given MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON02/21/23 20:55 CFS23-01163 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SE 10TH ST MADISON02/21/23 21:31 CFS23-01164 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 WENTWORTHTotal Records: 17 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Chamber welcomes new Leadership Madison grads LCC approves one SCS permit, denies another Bulldog Roundup: Madison will send three to Class A State Wrestling Tournament Sixty-year-old Howard resident threatens with knife on Egan Ave. MHS senior Taylor Harms named National Merit finalist Howard girls defeat Chester 62-51 to advance in region play Bulldogs fall to West Central in region play Chester graduate returns home for student teaching Upper Midwest braces for blizzard, nearly 2 feet of snow Tim Reisch Follow us Facebook Twitter