Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Lake County issued seven building permits in the month of December with total construction costs projected at $1,236,000.

Of the building permits issued, three were for residential dwellings.

Applications submitted:

— Ronald and Delores Bothe, Summit Township, 28X28X10 garage, $30,000.

— Christina Trygstad, Summit, moving in single-family home, new foundation, unfinished lower level, $200,000.

— Galde Family Living Trust, Winfred, window replacement in home, $10,000.

— Jarod and Beth Jones, Wentworth, new single-family home with attached garage and concrete patio, $250,000.

— MV Enterprises, LLC, Wentworth, new multi-family four-plex with attached garages, $720,000.

— Gerald and Jane Eilertson, Wentworth, 30X40X15 hoop barn/car port/canvas storage building, $5,000.

— St. Peter on the Prairie, Orland, bathroom remodel, $21,000.