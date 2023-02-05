ORR

OLDHAM-RAMONA/RUTLAND'S Bailey Hyland attempts a basket during the first half against Mitchell Christian on Thursday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders split a pair of home games to bring their overall record to 6-10. The Raiders defeated Mitchell Christian 54-26 on Thursday and lost to Freeman Academy Marion 47-22 on Saturday.

ORR 54, Mitchell Christian 26