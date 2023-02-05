The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders split a pair of home games to bring their overall record to 6-10. The Raiders defeated Mitchell Christian 54-26 on Thursday and lost to Freeman Academy Marion 47-22 on Saturday.
ORR 54, Mitchell Christian 26
The Raiders closed out the first quarter on Thursday with a 10-2 scoring run to take a 15-8 lead over Mitchell Christian. ORR’s offense stalled out in the second quarter, scoring just three points and not scoring a basket from the field until Brooklyn Hagemann made a layup at the buzzer. Hageman’s basket put the Raiders up 18-14 at the half.
In the second half, ORR outscored Mitchell Christian 36-12 to pick up the home victory and their sixth win of the season.
Julia Trygstad recorded a double-double for the Raiders. Trygstad finished the game with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
Alivia Bickett scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds. Bailey Hyland reached double figures with 10 points.
Hageman scored four points and grabbed nine rebounds. Paige Hanson scored two points and pulled down 12 rebounds.
Freeman Academy Marion 47, ORR 22
The Raiders struggled to put points on the board against Freeman Academy Marion on Saturday. Hyland finished the game with six points. Trygstad ended the game with five points and seven rebounds for the Raiders.
ORR will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Chester to take on the Flyers.
Colman-Egan 59, Estelline/Hendricks 36
The Colman-Egan Hawks picked up their third straight win on Friday with a 59-36 home victory against Estelline/Hendricks.
Lanie Mousel scored a team-high 18 points for the Hawks. Brynlee Landis scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds.
Berkeley Groos knocked down three 3-pointers to finish the game with nine points. Kaylee Voelker chipped in with eight points.
The Hawks will look to extend their winning streak to four games on Monday when they hit the road to take on Baltic.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Estelline/Hendricks 64, C-E Hawks 30
The Colman-Egan Hawks dropped their sixth straight game on Thursday with a 64-30 loss to Estelline/Hendricks.
Jase Mousel scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds for the Hawks. Jackson Zwart scored seven points and grabbed six rebounds.
With the loss, the Hawks are now 4-9 overall. The Hawks will be back in action on Monday when they hit the road to take on Baltic.
PREP WRESTLING
The Madison Bulldogs were one of 14 teams competing in the Redfield Invitational on Saturday. The Bulldogs placed fourth overall with a team score of 111. Parkston placed first with a team score of 164.
Madison’s Wyatt Pickard placed second in the 106-pound division. Pickard won his first match by pinfall against Burke/Gregory’s Daniel Feibelkorn. Pickard reached the semifinals with a pinfall victory against Potter County’s Lane Stuwe. In the semifinals, Pickard defeated fellow Bulldog Alex Zwak by pinfall. In the championship match, Pickard lost to Redfield’s Brady Risetter by pinfall.
In the 120-pound division, Henry Meyer placed third. Meyer lost his first match of the day by decision (5-4) against Parkston’s Quayden Culbert. Meyer won by pinfall in his next match against Redfield’s Jackson Sandoz. Meyer reached the third-place match by defeating Wessington Springs/Woonscoket/Wolsey-Wessington’s Ashton Hill by decision (5-4). In the third-place match, Meyer defeated Culbert by decision (2-1).
Caleb Hodges placed third in the 132-pound division. Hodges won by pinfall in his first match against Redfield’s John Boothe. Hodges reached the semifinal match with a technical fall victory against Lyman’s Braydon Oldenkamp. In the semifinals, Hodges lost by pinfall to Burke/Gregory’s Owen Hansen. Hodges advanced to the third-place match with a pinfall victory against Tri-Valley’s Brechen Frederick. In the third-place match, Hodges won by decision (7-5) against Sisseton’s Holden Hawkins.
