ORR GBB

OLDHAM-RAMONA/RUTLAND'S Bailey Hyland handles the ball on a fastbreak on Saturday against Waubay-Summit. 

 Photo by Rebecca Hanson

The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders snapped a four-game losing streak on Saturday with a 54-16 victory against Waubay-Summit at the Dakota Valley Conference Girls Basketball Classic in White.

Julia Trygstad led the Raiders with 21 points. Alivia Bickett scored 19 points. Bailey Hyland and Brooklyn Hageman both chipped in with four points.