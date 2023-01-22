The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders snapped a four-game losing streak on Saturday with a 54-16 victory against Waubay-Summit at the Dakota Valley Conference Girls Basketball Classic in White.
Julia Trygstad led the Raiders with 21 points. Alivia Bickett scored 19 points. Bailey Hyland and Brooklyn Hageman both chipped in with four points.
With the win, the Raiders are now 5-7 overall. They’ll be back in action on Friday when they host Elkton-Lake Benton.
Colman-Egan 55,
Lower Brule 35
The Colman-Egan Hawks picked up their sixth win of the season on Saturday with a 55-35 victory against Lower Brule at the DVC Classic.
Lanie Mousel hit four first-quarter three-pointers and finished the game with 19 points. Kaylee Voelker added 17 points. Brynlee Landis reached double figures with 13 points.
After an 0-5 start to the season, the Hawks have won six of their last eight games to bring their overall record to 6-7.
The Hawks will look to get back to an even .500 on Tuesday when they hit the road to take on Castlewood.
WRESTLING
The Madison Bulldogs placed fourth overall at the Dak XII Conference Wrestling Invitational in North Sioux City on Saturday. The Bulldogs finished the day with 113 team points. Canton placed first with a team score of 242.
”We were happy with the effort that our boys put together this weekend,” Madison wrestling coach Chris Waba said. “Our conference is loaded with talent, and to place in this tournament takes great effort.”Caleb Hodges placed second in the 132-pound division. Hodges won his first match by pinfall against Tri-Valley’s Bracken Sharpe. Hodges reached the championship match with a pinfall victory against John Mortrude of Dell Rapids. In the championship match, Hodges lost to Tea’s Maddix Slykhuis by decision (3-2).
Wyatt Pickard placed third in the 106-pound division for the Bulldogs. Pickard opened the tournament with a decision (12-6) victory against Dakota Valley’s Braedy Sievers.
In the semifinals, Pickard lost by pinfall to Canton’s Zach Bartels. Pickard reached the third-place match with a pinfall victory against Elk Point-Jefferson’s Brody VanRoekel. Pickard won the third-place match with a major decision (12-1) against West Central’s Alex Siemonsma.
Tayt Gran placed third in the 285-pound division. Gran won his first match by pinfall against Charlie Becker of Dell Rapids. Gran lost his next match by pinfall to Canton’s Traun Cook. Gran reached the third-place match with a pinfall victory against his teammate, Seth Arntzen. Gran won the third-place match with a pinfall victory against Lennox’s Hayden Herlyn.
Carter Downs placed fourth in the 113-pound division. Downs won his first match by decision (4-3) over Canton’s Chase Adam. In the semifinals, Downs lost by pinfall to Tea’s Tyler Woodring. Downs reached the third-place match with a major decision victory (14-2) against EPJ’s Owen Rigg. In the third-place match, Downs lost by pinfall against Tri-Valley’s Cole Hendrixson.
Carson Wolf placed fourth in the 126-pound division for the Bulldogs. Wolf lost his first match of the day by pinfall to Tri-Valley’s Treyson Richter. Wolf won his next match by pinfall against EPJ’s Trey VanderWeerdt. Wolf reached the third-place match by decision (3-1) against Lennox’s Ramsey Williams. In the third-lace match, Richter defeated Wolf by major decision (15-6).
In the 138-pound division, Blake Johnson placed fourth. Johnson won his first match by pinfall against Kaiden Lowman of Dell Rapids. Johnson defeated Vermillion’s Padraig Fulton by major decision (9-1). In the semifinals, Johnson lost by pinfall to Canton’s Ashton Keller. Johnson reached the third-place match by defeating Lowman for a second time by major decision. In the third-place match, Johnson lost to West Central’s Connor Siemonsma by pinfall.
Layne Hess placed fourth in the 160-pound division. Hess won his first match by pinfall against Vermillion’s Jaxon Heine. In the semifinals, Hess lost to EPJ’s Caleb Heuertz by pinfall. Hess reached the third-place match with a pinfall victory against Heuertz. In the third-place match, Hess fell to Canton’s John Halverson by decision (8-1).
GYMNASTICS
The Madison Bulldogs were one of 11 teams competing in the Watertown Invitational on Saturday. The Bulldogs placed sixth with a team score of 130.800. Mitchell took home first place with a score of 143.675.
For Madison, Karlie Nelson placed ninth on the bars with a score of 8.050. Kyra Wiese placed 10th with a score of 8.000.
Nelson placed fifth on the beam for the Bulldogs with a score of 9.000. Nelson placed 10th in the floor routine with a score of 9.175.
In the all-around, Nelson placed seventh with a total score of 35.025.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Colman-Egan 54, ELB 38
The Colman-Egan Hawks fell to Elkton-Lake Benton 54-38 on Tuesday. With the loss, the Hawks dropped to 4-5 overall.
Sawyer Uhing and Camden Schmidt both scored nine points for the Hawks. Logan Voelker chipped in with seven points.
The Hawks will be back in action on Tuesday when they hit the road to take on Castlewood.
Florence-Henry 71,
ORR 39
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders took the court on Saturday against Florence-Henry at the Dakota State Classic, but their thoughts were with their teammate, Kadyn Gehrels, who was hospitalized on Wednesday.
“This team learned a valuable lesson this week,” ORR head coach Logan DeRungs said. “Basketball is about way more than wins and losses. They have rallied together so well to support their teammate in a time of need. It’s moving to see them come together. I’m so proud of them, and it just proves how there is so much more to life.”
The Raiders lost the game to Florence-Henry 71-39 to bring their overall record to 0-10. The Raiders will be back in action on Monday against Sioux Falls Lutheran.
Caden Hojer scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Raiders. Brayden Hanson scored 12 points. Riley Schneider added 10 points and eight rebounds.
“Brayden has done a nice job of attacking the hoop,” DeRungs said. “Caden was big on the boards.”
Howard 63, Garretson 18
The Howard Tigers outscored Garretson 19-3 in the first quarter and never looked back en route to a 63-18 victory in Madison on Saturday.
Kolt Koepsell recorded a double-double for the Tigers and was named the game’s MVP. Koepsell scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Luke Koepsell scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds. Kade Shumaker reached double figures with 10 points. Ryder Erickson chipped in with eight points.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 6-3 overall. Howard will be back in action on Thursday when they hit the road to take on the Chester Flyers.