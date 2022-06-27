Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Area towns, including Madison and Ramona, are preparing to celebrate Independence Day this weekend.

Madison

On the north shore of Lake Herman, Madison area residents will have the chance to see fireworks be rocketed into the sky.

This fireworks show will be held on July 4 at 10 p.m. Sponsors include the Madison Fire Department and the Izaak Walton League.

A Madison city ordinance states that fireworks cannot be shot off within city limits. The fine associated with breaking this ordinance is $128.50.

Ramona

A parade will begin at 11 a.m. on July 4. Lineup for the parade will be held from 10-10:30 a.m.

The parade will be followed by food and games on Main Street. All of this is being sponsored by the Ramona Fire Department.

Wentworth is not having a Fourth of July celebration.