In December, an undisclosed amount of cash was taken from an ATM at the intersection of Washington Avenue and N.E. 2nd Street. The stolen pickup used for the theft was found abandoned.
Local law enforcement determined the thieves left Madison in a white sedan. At the time, they knew little beyond that, even though two officers spent more than two days seeking out security video from area businesses in an effort to learn more.
“Those security cameras are designed to protect the property of the business or homeowner,” said Madison Police Chief Justin Meyer. “That video is not good and is not usable.”
The Madison Police Department will rectify that problem this summer when the department becomes the first in the state to install automated license plate reading (ALPR) cameras in strategic locations around the community.
“This is not Big Brother,” Meyer said. “We’re not trying to track people in all their movements.”
The cameras do not include facial recognition software. They will not be used for traffic enforcement.
They will capture license plate numbers, run them through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) and notify officers within seconds whether a BOLO (be on the lookout) has been issued for the vehicle.
“The ALPR cameras are designed to read only the rear license plate,” Meyer said. He indicated this can be useful in a variety of law enforcement efforts.
“They use them quite often to help solve crimes. It’s a great way to find missing persons,” he said. “It takes a large suspect list and narrows it down very quickly.”
The cameras are useful in fighting crime because the data captured is encrypted and saved for 30 days. In the case of the vandalized ATM and resulting theft, the MPD could have checked available data to identify the license plate numbers for white sedans seen the night of the theft.
“We’ve been looking for a solution such as this for a long time,” Meyer said. Other options considered were cost prohibitive for the department.
The MPD is partnering with an organization called Flock Safety, a company launched in 2017 to help law enforcement agencies in Atlanta, Ga., identify and track down suspects in crimes while respecting the privacy of individuals. The public safety operating system captures license plates and vehicle details only.
A press release indicates the cameras are used in more than 1,500 cities in 40 states and the company works with more than 1,200 law enforcement agencies. Company statistics indicate communities who use the Flock Safety system report crime decreases up to 70%.
“We’re proud to partner with community-focused agencies like the Madison Police Department to help them in the pursuit of public safety,” Flock Safety CEO Garrett Langley stated in the press release. “At Flock Safety, we know that the path to a safe community is through building strong bonds between police departments and the citizens they pledge to protect.”
Meyer said the department was attracted by the package Flock Safety offers and the price tag. Maintenance and updates are part of the package, which will cost approximately $25,000 per year.
“We are going to be using part of our technology reserve to fund it for the first year,” Meyer said.
Because Madison is at the crossroads of US-81 and SD-34 as well as within 30 miles of two interstate highway systems, he believes the cameras will be an important public safety tool. In addition to helping to solve local crimes, the cameras will enable the department to assist other agencies.
“When that vehicle goes through,” he said, indicating a stolen vehicle, vehicle with stolen plates or vehicle in which a missing person was last seen, “the center sends a notice to us within seconds.”
With that information, local law enforcement can organize a response and stop the vehicle.
The Madison Police Department will be holding an informational meeting on the Flock Safety ALPR cameras at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the commission meeting room at City Hall.
“We’ll explain what we’re doing, why we’re doing it and answer any questions,” Meyer said.
Those who cannot attend in person can attend via Zoom. Links will be posted on the MPD Facebook page and Twitter account.
The cameras will not be installed until midsummer. The department must coordinate efforts with the state Department of Transportation to put cameras on their roadways.