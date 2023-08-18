Law Enforcement Blotter Aug 18, 2023 Aug 18, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:08/17/23 04:01 CFS23-05585 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SD HIGHWAY 34 MADISON08/17/23 06:24 CFS23-05586 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON08/17/23 08:22 CFS23-05587 Traffic Complaint Unable to Locate LCSO SD HIGHWAY 34 MADISON08/17/23 10:01 CFS23-05588 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N UNION AVE MADISON08/17/23 11:03 CFS23-05589 Order Violation Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON08/17/23 11:35 CFS23-05590 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 451ST AVE RAMONA08/17/23 13:56 CFS23-05591 Suspicious Smell/Odor Handled By Public Works / Street / MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON08/17/23 15:06 CFS23-05592 Animal Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 6TH ST MADISON08/17/23 15:07 CFS23-05593 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 241ST ST CHESTER08/17/23 15:22 CFS23-05594 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS S EGAN AVE MADISON08/17/23 15:39 CFS23-05595 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON08/17/23 15:55 CFS23-05596 Missing Person Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON08/17/23 16:14 CFS23-05597 Fraud Arrest MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON08/17/23 18:44 CFS23-05598 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 43.942986, -97.0741808/17/23 18:48 CFS23-05599 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO US HIGHWAY 81 RAMONA08/17/23 18:57 CFS23-05600 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON08/17/23 19:46 CFS23-05601 Animal Loose Information/Administrative N EGAN AVE MADISON08/17/23 19:47 CFS23-05602 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON08/17/23 21:44 CFS23-05603 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 8TH ST MADISON08/17/23 21:56 CFS23-05604 911 Hang Up Unable to Locate 44.009525, -97.1203208/17/23 22:22 CFS23-05605 MVA Arrest LCSO SD HWY 19 CANOVA08/17/23 23:04 CFS23-05606 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SE 3RD ST MADISONTotal Records: 22 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Johnson represents Madison at ISF Gymnasiade in Brazil Bulldogs host Madison Invitational, place fifth Mathew Wollmann soars toward new career in aviation DSU track to be named for alumnus Dan Beacom ORR teachers, not students, will see biggest changes Kroeger ready to drum up success as band director Oldham celebrates Potato Days Six new teachers to start at ORR Madison Aquatic Center to host Lifeguard Appreciation Night County budget woes continue with lower-than-expected revenues Follow us Facebook Twitter