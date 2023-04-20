Lake County is at low risk for flooding this spring, Lake County’s emergency manager said at a Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) meeting on Wednesday.
“Wishful thinking that we wouldn’t have an issue [with flooding], and by the grace of God, we don’t, compared to other neighboring counties, neighboring states, even,” Emergency Manager Kody Keefer said.
“From what I understand from the [National] Weather Service, our soil moisture is so low, we’re still considered to be in a drought or near drought, and then this little bit of rain, the ground’s so dry and it’s so windy that it’s just going to blow off anyway,” he continued. “By next week, we might be in a fire danger because of how dry it is.”
It rained in Lake County on Wednesday and Thursday, with the Thursday rain being followed by snow.
Keefer told the committee that he has hauled 350 one-ton sandbags to Milbank and 20,000 small sandbags to Roberts County to assist with flooding this year. He said this isn’t unusual and that Grant and Codington counties’ emergency managers brought sandbags to Lake County in 2019 during a bad flood season. After driving the sandbags to Milbank and Roberts County, Lake County has 50,000 sandbags remaining, he said.
“I’ll eventually get paid back in sandbags, but we’ll find out when,” Keefer said.
During an open discussion, April Denholm, the 911 communications director, asked local emergency responders to keep a close eye on their Active911 apps because she has heard from responders that emergency pagers aren’t always going off. The Active911 apps and pagers are used to communicate with responders to inform them of emergencies.
Pagers not going off has been an ongoing issue due to a faulty repeater, she said. A repeater receives radio signals and retransmits them so they can travel longer distances. While one repeater is operational, Denholm said the other is operating at “1/100” of its capacity. The Active911 app is not affected by the repeaters.
“There’s not much we can do aside from get new repeaters,” she said.
New repeaters are currently on order, but Denholm said she doesn’t know when they’ll arrive due to supply chain issues.
Denholm and the LEPC also discussed an emergency systems test which occurred Wednesday. The test was used to check the functionality of emergency sirens and cell phone notifications. Keefer said that some emergency sirens, like several in Madison, are nearing the end of their service life but can be expensive to replace, costing an estimated $28,000 to $36,000.
Madison Mayor Roy Lindsay mentioned it might be possible for the city to replace one or two sirens a year, as it wouldn’t be possible to afford all of them at once. He also suggested the city and emergency services communicate with the public about turning on cell phone alerts from the National Weather Service, which could assist residents of smaller communities in hearing about disasters.
Keefer also reported that the county has received a $208,000 Homeland Security grant to purchase new radios for local fire departments and ambulances. He said that the Madison Police Department also applied for grants to pay for thermal imaging cameras and shields, though the department didn’t receive them.
Justin Meyer, the chief of police, said the shields will be funded through other sources but that the department is still looking into thermal imaging cameras.
“Ours is antiquated, to say the least….We’re just looking to expand our tool belt a little bit,” Meyer said.
In other business:
— Keefer discussed the safety data sheets being submitted to him by local companies and agencies in case information is needed for an emergency response.
— Keefer told the LEPC that the National Weather Service has partnered with the U.S. Geological Survey to provide thermal energy data from satellites. This will allow the Sioux Falls office of the NWS to contact him about “hot spots” that could indicate fires.
— The Madison Regional Health System and Madison Police Department reported on training exercises being held in the next couple of months.