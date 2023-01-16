Fourteen teams competed in the Linda Collignon Gymnastics Invitational at Madison on Saturday, with Chamberlain taking home first place with a team score of 133.850. The Madison Bulldogs placed second overall as a team with a score of 133.200. Estelline/Hendricks placed third with a score of 132.700.
Karlie Nelson placed third on the bars for the Bulldogs with a score of 8.600. Sophia Sudenga placed 10th with a score of 8.0250.
Nelson placed third on the beam with a mark of 8.7750. Ellie Keller placed eighth with a score of 8.0750. Sophia Peterreins was ninth with a mark of 7.9750.
Nelson tied for fifth place in the floor routine with a mark of 9.0750. Nelson placed third on the vault with a score of 8.9750.
Nelson placed third in the all-arounds with a final score of 35.425. Deuel’s Makia Moe placed first with a score of 36.850.
Prep Wrestling
Ten teams competed in the Jerry Opbroek wrestling tournament at Mitchell on Saturday. Sturgis placed first with a team score of 199.5.
The Madison Bulldogs placed seventh with a team score of 53.5. The Howard Tigers placed 10th with a score of 32.0.
Caleb Hodges placed second in the 132-pound division for the Bulldogs. Hodges opened the tournament with a technical fall victory over Mitchell’s Kale Vilhauer. Hodges reached the championship match with a decision (6-2) victory against Beau Peters of Sturgis. In the championship match, Hodges lost by fall to Parkston’s Wyatt Anderson.
Madison’s Layne Hess placed third in the 160-pound division. Hess lost by pinfall against Rapid City Stevens’ Graydon Bakke. Hess won by fall over Milbank’s Reese Rabe. Hess reached the third-place match with a pinfall victory over Beresford/Alcester-Hudon’s Peyton Fridrich. In the third-place match, Hess won by pinfall over Watertown’s Tucker Urdhal.
“Madison was able to put two wrestlers on the award stand and finished seventh in a very tough tournament in Mitchell,” Madison wrestling coach Chris Waba said. “Some of the best teams in the state were competing, and we held our own.”
Howard’s Connor Giedd placed third in the 126-pound division. Giedd won by pinfall over Madison’s Carson Wolf. Giedd lost his next match to Parkston’s Kaden Holzbauer. Giedd reached the third-place match with a decision (5-3) victory over Jacob Williams of Rapid City Stevens. In the third-place match, Giedd won by major decision against Dee Daniels of Sturgis.
Tate Miller placed fourth in the 132-pound division for the Tigers. Miller won his first match of the day by decision (1-0) against Watertown’s Braden Le. Miller lost his next match to Parkston’s Wyatt Anderson. Miller reached the third-place match with a decision (7-4) victory against Joe Juenger of Rapid City Stevens. Miller lost the third-place match by decision (5-0).
Prep Girls Basketball
Howard wins two
The Howard Tigers went 2-0 over the weekend with a pair of victories against Canistota at home on Thursday and a victory against Mt. Vernon/Plankinton at the Corn Palace in Mitchell on Saturday.
The Tigers outscored Canistota 21-8 in the second quarter to take a 41-19 lead at halftime. That 22-point lead held up as the Tigers went on to defeat Canisota 63-41.
Abby Aslesen scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Tigers. Dakota Spader reached double figures with 11 points.
Kate Connor chipped in with eight points for the Tigers. Rylee Rudebusch scored eight points and dished out four assists.
Trinity Palmquist filled up the stat sheet. The senior guard scored eight points, grabbed six rebounds, recorded six steals and dished out five assists.
The Tigers picked up their eighth win of the season at the Hanson Classic on Saturday with a 53-47 victory against Mt. Vernon/Plankinton.
Aslesen scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Connor scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds. Rudebusch added 12 points and eight rebounds.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 8-2 overall. They’ll be back in action on Tuesday when they host Hanson.
Colman-Egan
The Colman-Egan Hawks split a pair of games over the weekend. The Hawks lost at home to Garretson on Friday and knocked off Corsica/Stickney in Mitchell on Saturday.
The Blue Dragons outscored the Hawks 22-2 in the first quarter in Colman on Friday. That fast start propelled Garretson to a 55-43 victory.
Lanie Mousel scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Hawks. Brynlee Landis scored 12 points and pulled down five rebounds.
The Hawks bounced back on Saturday with a 48-37 victory over Corsica/Stickney at the Hanson Classic in Mitchell.
Mousel scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Hawks. Kaylee Voelker reached double figures with 12 points.
The Hawks are now 4-6 overall. They’ll look to pick up their fifth win of the season on Tuesday when they host Arlington.
Prep Boys Basketball
Chester 47, Freeman 38
The Chester Flyers defeated Freeman 47-38 in Freeman on Saturday to pick up their third win of the season.
Layke Wold scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Flyers. Jovi Wolf scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
With the win, the Flyers are now 3-5 overall. They’ll look to pick up their fourth win of the season on Tuesday when they host Sioux Valley.