Madison Gymnastics

MADISON'S Karlie Nelson performs her floor routine in Madison on Saturday at the Linda Collignon Invitational.

 Photo by Michael Black

Fourteen teams competed in the Linda Collignon Gymnastics Invitational at Madison on Saturday, with Chamberlain taking home first place with a team score of 133.850. The Madison Bulldogs placed second overall as a team with a score of 133.200. Estelline/Hendricks placed third with a score of 132.700.

Karlie Nelson placed third on the bars for the Bulldogs with a score of 8.600. Sophia Sudenga placed 10th with a score of 8.0250.