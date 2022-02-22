Purchase Access

Lake County issued five building permits in the month of January with total construction costs projected at $374,000. None of the building permits issued were for new homes.

The following applications were submitted:

— Dan Bechina, Wentworth Township, interior remodel, $25,000.

— Albert and Karen Yager, Leroy, interior and exterior remodel, $150,000.

— Tapa Spokane, LLC (Tom Anderson), Lakeview, 36X52X14 storage facility, $87,000.

— Tapa Spokane, LLC (Tom Anderson), Lakeview, 40X60X14 storage facility, $97,000.

— Shoenrock Properties, LLC, Chester, interior renovation, $15,000.