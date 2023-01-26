Following a period of gradual growth, the city of Madison has officially reached its goal of collecting more than $4 million in sales tax revenue. The Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce’s executive director, Eric Hortness, reported a total of $4,548,138 in collected revenue for 2022.

This number is the result of an increase of 14.56% from 2021’s reported revenue of $3,970,052. Madison has been steadily on the rise since 2017. That year, the city reported $3,321,424, with $3,403,519 in 2018, $3,663,584 in 2019 and $3,690,789 in 2020.