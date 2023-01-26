Following a period of gradual growth, the city of Madison has officially reached its goal of collecting more than $4 million in sales tax revenue. The Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce’s executive director, Eric Hortness, reported a total of $4,548,138 in collected revenue for 2022.
This number is the result of an increase of 14.56% from 2021’s reported revenue of $3,970,052. Madison has been steadily on the rise since 2017. That year, the city reported $3,321,424, with $3,403,519 in 2018, $3,663,584 in 2019 and $3,690,789 in 2020.
Both Hortness and Madison Mayor Roy Lindsay believe this increase can be traced back to increases in local shopping, as well as the growing number of activities hosted throughout the city.
“The exciting thing is that it shows how local people feel about shopping in Madison,” Lindsay said. “It shows they have confidence in our local retailers.”
Hortness echoed this sentiment: “I really think Madison is starting to become a destination for shoppers with all the various items people can get in town.”
Hortness noted that inflation accounts for between 7% and 8% of a given year’s revenue increase, but that doesn’t make the city’s accomplishment less noteworthy.
“I think another thing that led to this increase is all the construction that’s been happening in Madison,” Hortness said. “Those construction workers are staying in hotels, eating out, and that all ends up.”
Across the state, South Dakota citizens pay sales tax at a rate of 4.5%. According to the state’s Department of Revenue, municipalities may impose a general municipal sales tax rate of up to 2%.
This is the case in Madison, where an additional 2% sale tax is imposed on all gross sales and transactions within the city on top of the 4.5% imposed statewide. Lindsay explained that this percentage is evenly divided between two areas.
The first percentage goes toward the city’s general fund, which helps finance Madison’s general operations. These include salaries and benefits for city employees, as well as funding for the city’s police station and other municipal departments.
The second percentage, often referred to as the second-penny sales tax, must be dedicated for a specific purpose, Lindsay said. In Madison, this “second cent” is used for infrastructure projects including repairs and improvements to water and sewer systems, streets and other areas of this nature.
While the increase in revenue is a welcome boost, Hortness and the rest of the GMACC team are dedicated to ensuring this momentum is maintained. Along with this, Hortness said that the Chamber is currently preparing plans to bolster revenue within the city’s slower months.
“February and March are traditionally Madison’s slowest months for sales-tax revenue,” Hortness said.
In response, the Chamber is launching two fund-raising programs in an attempt to alleviate this issue. For February, Hortness said that they will be offering discounted gift cards to any local business who’d like to participate. An exact number of participants could not be given at the time, yet Hortness said the Chamber’s goal is for at least 20.
“Those gift cards can be purchased on the Chamber’s website or the Discover Madison app at a 10% discount,” Hortness said, “and those businesses are covering the 10%.”
Gift cards will be sold in $25 increments with no limit on the purchasable amount.
Hortness added that the Chamber launched a similar program during the COVID-19 pandemic that yielded significant results. In April 2020, the Chamber reported selling $48,525 in discounted gift cards.
For March, the Chamber will begin a punch card program to further stimulate local shopping. For every $10 spent, participants receive a punch.
“If you fill up your punch card, which is $200 worth of purchases, you’ll go into a drawing for donated gift cards from participating businesses,” Hortness explained.