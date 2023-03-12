Trinity

HOWARD's Trinity Palmquist drives to the basket against Castlewood in Huron at the Class B State Tournament on Friday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

Not many teams get to close out their season on a winning note. That’s exactly what the Howard Tigers did on Saturday at the Class B State Tournament in Huron.

Playing in the seventh place matchup against Sully Buttes, the Tigers took control of the game late in the second quarter and never looked back en route to a 54-44 victory to finish the season on a high note. The win came after the Tigers dropped their first two games at the State Tournament against Viborg-Hurley and Castlewood.