Not many teams get to close out their season on a winning note. That’s exactly what the Howard Tigers did on Saturday at the Class B State Tournament in Huron.
Playing in the seventh place matchup against Sully Buttes, the Tigers took control of the game late in the second quarter and never looked back en route to a 54-44 victory to finish the season on a high note. The win came after the Tigers dropped their first two games at the State Tournament against Viborg-Hurley and Castlewood.
“It’s always nice to end your season with a win,” Howard head coach Wade Erickson said. “It’s extra special when you’re a senior. After dropping the first couple games it was really nice for them to end on a high note.”
The win was extra special for the six seniors on the Howard roster. Kate Connor, Trinity Palmquist, Rylee Rudebusch, Canyon Kidd, Landree Callies and Cassidy Terwilliger all closed out their prep basketball careers with a win at the state tournament.
This group of seniors have had an amazing high school run,” Erickson said. “They have been great leaders, both on and off the floor. Their impact will be felt for years to come.”
It was the seniors leading the way early on against Sully Buttes. Palmquist, the program’s all-time leader in assists, scored the first five points of the game for Howard.
With the Tigers trailing 5-4, Rudebusch put in a basket to give them a 6-5 lead. Connor followed that up with a basket to put the Tigers up 8-5.
A three-point play from Abby Aslesen put the Tigers up 11-8. Aslesen put in another basket to push Howard’s lead to 13-8. A three-pointer from Palmquist put the Tigers up 16-8 at the end of the first quarter.
Connor opened the scoring in the second quarter to put the Tigers up 18-8. Holding a 24-20 lead, Howard went on a 6-0 run to extend their lead to 32-20. Dakota Spader hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Tigers a 35-22 lead at the break.
Aslesen and Connor opened the scoring in the second half to put the Tigers up 39-22. The two post players combined for 38 points in the game.
“Having two 6’0” posts inside like Abby and Kate has been a tough combination to match up with all season,” Erickson said. “They showed that today.”
With the Tigers holding a 48-30 lead, Callies poured in a basket to push Howard’s lead to 20 points at 50-30.
That 20-point deficit was too much for Sully Buttes to overcome, as the Tigers held on for a 54-55 victory.
Aslesen recorded a double-double for the Tigers and was named to the All-State Tournament Team. Aslesen scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Connor finished the game with 19 points. Palmquist scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds.
Viborg-Hurley 64,
Howard 46
The Tigers opened the state tournament against defending state champion Viborg-Hurley. The Cougars would go on to win the state championship against Wall, but first Viborg-Hurley defeated the Tigers 64-46 in the opening round on Thursday.
With the Tigers trailing 40-31 late in the third quarter, the Cougars mounted a 11-2 scoring run to open up a 51-33 lead.
Aslesen recorded a double-double for the Tigers. The junior post player scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Palmquist scored 13 points for the Tigers. Connor scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Castlewood 51, Howard 47
The Tigers and Castlewood played a back and forth contest on Friday with the Warriors holding off the Tigers 51-47.
With the Tigers trailing 44-35 late in the fourth quarter, the Tigers mounted a rally. A basket from Kidd with 2:51 left in the game cut Castlewood’s lead to 44-37. A bucket from Aslesen cut the lead to 44-39.
A three-pointer from Spader cut Castlewood’s lead to 44-42. Another basket from Aslesen cut Castlewood’s lead to 47-44.
Following a pair of Castlewood free throws, Tana Hoyer poured in a three-pointer to cut Castlewood’s lead to 49-47. Unfortunately for the Tigers, they simply ran out of time and fell to the Warriors 51-47.
Connor recorded a double-double for the Tigers. The senior post player scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Kidd scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Tigers. Aslesen scored eight points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Rudebusch chipped in with six points.
By going 1-2 at the Class B State Tournament, the Tigers finished the season with a 20-6 record.