Law Enforcement Blotter Jul 31, 2023 Jul 31, 2023 Updated 20 hrs ago Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:07/30/23 02:16 CFS23-05218 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON07/30/23 02:44 CFS23-05219 Agency Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD I 29 MADISON07/30/23 04:31 CFS23-05220 Mental Completed/Settled by Phone LCSO HARES DR WENTWORTH07/30/23 05:47 CFS23-05221 Vandalism Report Taken LCSO HARBOR WAY WENTWORTH07/30/23 10:50 CFS23-05223 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON07/30/23 14:59 CFS23-05224 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone SW 10TH ST MADISON07/30/23 15:04 CFS23-05225 Animal Loose Information/Administrative S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON07/30/23 17:05 CFS23-05226 Medical Patient Transported EMS 462ND AVE RUTLAND07/30/23 17:21 CFS23-05227 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone07/30/23 19:10 CFS23-05228 Mental Arrest MPD SE 12TH ST MADISON07/30/23 20:21 CFS23-05229 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD N EGAN AVE MADISONTotal Records: 11