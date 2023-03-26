Each year, the Great Madison Area Chamber of Commerce’s (GMACC) Agriculture Committee crafts a plan to celebrate National Ag Week. Their goal with these projects is to honor the hard work and dedication of Madison’s agricultural community. For this year’s celebration, the group devised a way to reach out to residents through both in-person visits and online activities.

“Our mission statement for the Ag Committee is to make sure that we’re promoting agriculture within our community,” Committee Chair Tom Kahler stated.