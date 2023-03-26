Each year, the Great Madison Area Chamber of Commerce’s (GMACC) Agriculture Committee crafts a plan to celebrate National Ag Week. Their goal with these projects is to honor the hard work and dedication of Madison’s agricultural community. For this year’s celebration, the group devised a way to reach out to residents through both in-person visits and online activities.
“Our mission statement for the Ag Committee is to make sure that we’re promoting agriculture within our community,” Committee Chair Tom Kahler stated.
The celebration began last Monday, with committee members visiting a different local business each day of the week. Members discussed the committee and agriculture in general over snacks and refreshments. Each visit featured a unique dish, including cookies, root beer floats and Gaylen’s Popcorn among others.
“This allows us to get out to these businesses and get in front of these producers to thank them for what they do, not only for agriculture, but our community,” Kahler explained.
In conjunction with these visits, the committee launched a raffle featuring a $100, $200 and $300 meat bundle from Dakota Butcher to be given away as prizes. The drawing took place Friday, with Chris Klein ($100), Kirstin Johnson ($200) and Jerry Bergheim ($300) being drawn as winners.
The visits themselves took place at Runnings (Monday), F&M Coop (Tuesday), Kibble Equipment (Wednesday), Lake County International (Thursday) and Prostrollo Auto Mall (Friday). Committee members’ displays were set up for around two hours at each location. The visits served an additional function as a chance for members to advertise the benefits of becoming a committee sponsor, which are tiered into gold, silver and bronze categories.
On top of this, the committee posted a daily trivia question to the GMACC Facebook page. These were designed to test residents’ agricultural knowledge and covered inquiries like “how many pounds of milk are required to produce one pound of cheese?” and “when was the first gas-powered tractor built?”
“The FFA students provided us with five trivia questions, so residents could either answer them on Facebook or the Chamber’s app,” Kahler said, “and then we’ve been doing a drawing for a $25 MadMoney gift card for whoever wins.”
Kahler clarified that it’s not only the first person to answer correctly that wins the prize, but every single one who submits the right answer. “We’ve had over 70 each day,” he noted, adding that the reception and attendance for the visits were positive throughout the community.
For Kahler, celebrations like these are important because they highlight the in￼valuable nature of agriculture to the Madison area, as well as the world at large. “Agriculture affects all of us; it’s the clothes we wear and the food we eat. It’s important to understand that no matter what you do or who you are, ag affects you in some way.”