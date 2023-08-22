Law Enforcement Blotter Aug 22, 2023 Aug 22, 2023 Updated 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County: 08/21/23 00:03 CFS23-05699 Noise Complaint Arrest MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON08/21/23 08:34 CFS23-05701 Medical Transfer Patient Transported EMS AIRPORT DR MADISON08/21/23 11:37 CFS23-05702 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SD HIGHWAY 19 MADISON08/21/23 12:05 CFS23-05703 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD 44.011681, -97.1110908/21/23 13:39 CFS23-05704 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N OLIVE AVE MADISON08/21/23 13:59 CFS23-05705 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 43.995308, -96.9578608/21/23 14:09 CFS23-05706 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON08/21/23 14:26 CFS23-05707 Medical Patient Not Transported EMS 442ND AVE WINFRED08/21/23 15:09 CFS23-05708 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD SW 8TH ST MADISON08/21/23 15:59 CFS23-05709 911 Hang Up Unable to Locate 44.009762, -97.1199808/21/23 17:46 CFS23-05710 Scam Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 5TH ST MADISON08/21/23 17:52 CFS23-05711 Traffic Complaint Unable to Locate MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON08/21/23 18:15 CFS23-05712 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD NE 15TH ST MADISON08/21/23 18:49 CFS23-05713 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone SW 10TH ST MADISON08/21/23 19:08 CFS23-05714 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON08/21/23 20:11 CFS23-05715 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON08/21/23 20:39 CFS23-05716 Assault MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON08/21/23 20:43 CFS23-05717 Alarm Completed/Settled by Phone N HIGHLAND AVE MADISON08/21/23 21:00 CFS23-05718 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Public Works / Street / NE 3RD ST MADISON08/21/23 21:48 CFS23-05719 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON08/21/23 22:46 CFS23-05720 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 44.018181, -97.10897Total Records: 21 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Rutland reunion Madison Aquatic Center celebrates first Lifeguard Appreciation Day Prep Roundup: Raiders fall to Arlington Chester welcomes new and returning teachers Aslesen commits to Valley City State for basketball Six new teachers to start at ORR Two people killed after car is struck by train in South Dakota Martin looks forward to teacher/student chemistry in new position Flyers earn shutout victory against Garretson City offers public items from 505 S. Highland Follow us Facebook Twitter