Tuesday afternoon, the Madison Central School District alerted parents via email to a staff member or student at Madison Elementary School who tested positive for COVID-19.

The case involves no school close contacts, according to the email.

In the event of a close contact situation, the school alerts the S.D. Department of Health as well as the parents of any child deemed a close contact.

All Madison schools remain at Level I, which allows face-to-face instruction with face coverings optional.

The district’s safety levels are included on its website at madison.k12.sd.us. On the home page, click “Back to School” and then the “Back to School Plan document” link.