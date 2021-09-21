Positive COVID case at Madison Elementary By Dana hess Contributing Writer Sep 21, 2021 Sep 21, 2021 Updated 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tuesday afternoon, the Madison Central School District alerted parents via email to a staff member or student at Madison Elementary School who tested positive for COVID-19.The case involves no school close contacts, according to the email.In the event of a close contact situation, the school alerts the S.D. Department of Health as well as the parents of any child deemed a close contact.All Madison schools remain at Level I, which allows face-to-face instruction with face coverings optional.The district’s safety levels are included on its website at madison.k12.sd.us. On the home page, click “Back to School” and then the “Back to School Plan document” link. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Della Hoffman Sioux Falls rally Runnings getting ready to open huge new store Leibel's retirement plans altered by COVID-19 Cheryl Lafrentz Vaccine incentive Attorney Jerry Lammers retires Della Hoffman Sheriff: No charges 3 members of South Dakota family sentenced for grain fraud Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form