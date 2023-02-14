HME ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE Mark Elliot, along with other officials from HME and Heritage Senior Living, spoke with members of the Madison Rotary Club on Monday to offer an update on the construction of their new facility as well as the transition of their former location into a memory care center.
Since being purchased by Brookings-based HME Management in 2021, Heritage Senior Living in Madison has devoted itself to addressing the looming housing crisis among the elderly. Currently, they’re attempting to tackle this issue through construction of a new facility just east of the Madison Regional Health System on S.W. 10th St.
The $15 million project is set to be a spacious upgrade to the original facility, with the former downtown property transitioning into a memory care center.
During Monday’s meeting of the Madison Rotary Club, officials from HME and Heritage presented an update on this project as well as a preview of the services and amenities the new facility will offer.
The officials included HME Accountant Executive Mark Elliott, HME Director of Operations Lisa Schaefer, Heritage Administrator Kristi Ludwig and Heritage Director of Nursing Katera Simonson.
“Above everything, it’s all about trying to find out what is going to be most comfortable for the residents,” Elliott said of the project’s goals.
Heritage’s new facility will feature 31 assisted living units and 19 independent living apartments. Once renovated for memory care, Simonson said, the original facility will be able to house between 24 and 26 residents.
Simonson has been a nurse since 1993. Prior to joining the Heritage team, she spent 15 years at Madison’s hospital and 11 at Bethel Lutheran Home.
“We’re really excited to lead this facility into the future,” she said. “We have a great team of employees that work with us.”
Simonson said that around July or August, the residents of the current facility will be moved to the new one so construction can begin on the memory care center.
“All of our staff and residents will move at the same time,” Simonson said. “It’ll take a few months for us to remodel the current building, and then we’ll decide which residents will be moving back for memory care.”
At the new facility, residents will enjoy premium care as well as a variety of amenities, such as a theater room, pool table and many others. Residents can also expect a multitude of social activates, healthy food options, exercise routines and even opportunities to enjoy the outdoors.
According to Elliott, the facility aims to assist residents with working out both their bodies and their minds to create as comfortable of an environment as possible. He added that Heritage ensures that all their practices are aligned with the company mission statement: exceptional care with compassion.
Schaefer explained that the assisted living units and independent apartments both come with one-bedroom, two-bedroom and studio options. The base rate is $4,200 per month, with additional amenities being available for an increased cost. The facility will also work with hospice care to provide extra care options for residents.
“We have five different care levels, the fifth one being memory care, and depending on how many activities of daily living we assist with, the resident would fall into a category or two,” Schaefer said. “It’s just a way of tracking how we can accommodate for the amount of staff needed to take care of that person.”
Heritage does not accept Medicare or Medicaid.
“It’s all private pay and long-term insurance,” Simonson noted.
An important point of clarification is that Heritage Senior Living is not actually a nursing home. As Simonson describes it: “It’s everything leading up to it.”
Despite this, she said that the facility would be working closely with family members who were looking to take the next step in this direction.