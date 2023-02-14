Mark Elliott

HME ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE Mark Elliot, along with other officials from HME and Heritage Senior Living, spoke with members of the Madison Rotary Club on Monday to offer an update on the construction of their new facility as well as the transition of their former location into a memory care center.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Since being purchased by Brookings-based HME Management in 2021, Heritage Senior Living in Madison has devoted itself to addressing the looming housing crisis among the elderly. Currently, they’re attempting to tackle this issue through construction of a new facility just east of the Madison Regional Health System on S.W. 10th St.

The $15 million project is set to be a spacious upgrade to the original facility, with the former downtown property transitioning into a memory care center.