Lake County’s director of 911 communications is requesting community members brush up on their 911 call etiquette after recent issues with curious callers.

During a fatal July 10 house fire in Madison, the dispatcher on duty received numerous calls from people who were not reporting a fire. Instead, they were calling to ask why sirens were going off late at night. April Denholm, the 911 communications director, asks people curious about emergencies to hold off on their calls.