Lake County’s director of 911 communications is requesting community members brush up on their 911 call etiquette after recent issues with curious callers.
During a fatal July 10 house fire in Madison, the dispatcher on duty received numerous calls from people who were not reporting a fire. Instead, they were calling to ask why sirens were going off late at night. April Denholm, the 911 communications director, asks people curious about emergencies to hold off on their calls.
“If you see smoke in the sky and you don’t know what it’s for, absolutely report it because nobody might know about it. But if you hear sirens going off and you want to know what’s going on, don’t call,” Denholm said.
While several of these curious calls came through the non-emergency 911 line, Denholm said, dispatchers are still required to answer them. The same dispatchers who answer 911 also answer the non-emergency 911 and law enforcement lines. While these calls are a lower priority than 911 calls, even non-emergency calls can have crucial information about ongoing emergencies, and the dispatchers won’t know whether the call is related to an emergency or just a question until they answer the call, Denholm said.
If individuals hear sirens or see first responders heading to an unknown location, Denholm requests they wait for official notice if they’re curious about the incident, instead of calling 911 or the non-emergency line.
“Especially don’t call 911, but don’t even call the non-emergency numbers to ask. Because we’re not going to tell you, and if it’s something that you need to know, someone will be getting hold of you and telling you,” Denholm said. “If it’s something the public needs to be aware of, officers will be making sure people know about it.”
Calling 911 or the non-emergency lines out of curiosity can tie up the dispatcher and make their jobs more challenging, Denholm said.
“We don’t want anyone to be hesitant about reporting something they think is an emergency, obviously not. But if you know that there’s somebody responding to the emergency and you’re just wondering what’s going on, don’t call. We don’t have time for curiosity. We’re going to be very busy dealing with the emergency.”
Denholm recommends people who are curious about emergency sirens to check local news sites and official first responder organization pages on social media sites like Facebook. If the information can be released publicly, those are the best places to look. She also said the emergency sirens are tested the last Friday of every month, so if people hear sirens go off then, there is nothing to be concerned about.
“Sometimes, you just have to sit back and be patient and wait for the official word,” Denholm said.
This problem of tying up dispatchers’ lines because of curiosity is more serious right now, Denholm said. Lake County has been down a dispatcher for more than a year and is still seeking applicants.
Denholm also recommends people call 911 if the emergency could pose a threat to someone’s health or safety, such as a medical incident or a fire. If the incident does not pose a threat to someone’s health or safety, like if someone is in a fender-bender with no injuries or fights, for example, she recommends people call the non-emergency line. Law enforcement can still be dispatched to the scene through non-emergency calls. She said it’s a good idea to save the non-emergency dispatch line, (605) 256-7620, for easy dialing.
If someone calls 911 accidentally, Denholm asks that the individual stays on the line. Dispatchers will contact the caller via text or call them back to make sure they’re alright. Someone will not get in trouble for calling 911 accidentally, and the dispatcher only needs to ask a couple questions to ensure the caller is safe.
“We’ve had both car accidents and medical emergencies when someone called 911 and dropped the call and we couldn’t get in touch with them, and we sent law enforcement or medical to the site,” Denholm said. “If we can’t get in touch with you, we are not going to assume, ‘Oh, they just butt-dialed, we can ignore it.’ We are going to make sure that we can find you and verify if you’re okay, so it makes it so much easier if you just stay on the line … or if you call us back or text us back.”