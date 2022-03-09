A pandemic and bare feet aren’t usually the catalyst for starting a new business, but that’s what it took for Stacy Kazos to embark on an enterprise which is already garnering attention.
“Six months into our business, we were nominated for best customer service,” she reported, describing a people’s choice award given in the Sioux City area.
The Market Delivers came in third, but she’s not complaining – primarily because she was still getting her business off the ground. Not quite a year after launching the business, Kazos is now expanding into the Madison area.
“People will get to try the service without paying a delivery fee,” she said about the special she will use to promote her business.
The Market Delivers is a third-party delivery service which focuses on building partnerships with restaurants with the goal of supporting local businesses while providing good customer service to those who order through the company app.
The service will be available between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. beginning March 21.
Businesses which have already signed up for the service are The Office, Hot Shots, Taste and See, Pizza Ranch, Prime Time, 2nd Street Diner, Scooters and Dairy Queen.
“There will be more. That’s a start,” Kazos said.
Her business grew out of her early pandemic experience. She went into isolation with her sons, one son’s college roommates, her two-year-old grandson and his mother when her husband – an emergency room physician – began to live at the hospital.
“We didn’t know at the time how long it would be,” she said. The separation lasted four months.
“We weren’t sure at that point how safe it would be to go out. For an entire year, we had everything delivered to our house,” Kazos continued.
Initially, she didn’t understand third-party delivery services. She soon began to feel that businesses she patronized with her orders were not being properly represented.
Unfamiliar vehicles were racing in and out of their quiet, somewhat secluded neighborhood. Sometimes orders weren’t delivered. Sometimes a woman with two young children delivered orders, sending the six-year-old to the door.
“I had a guy deliver my food with no shoes on,” Kazos reported. “When the person came barefoot, it was clear I could do this better.”
She began to research third-party delivery services to better understand both the need and the way they operated.
She learned that businesses needed to use third-party delivery services because of the workforce shortage. They simply could not hire enough employees to deliver orders themselves.
She learned that most drivers applied through an app and did not go through a screening process.
“The demand was so high, they needed all the drivers they could get,” Kazos explained.
Problems went beyond that. Sometimes drivers wouldn’t pick up orders if they thought the tip would be too small. Some delivery services posted menus for restaurants without the knowledge of the owner or manager.
Kazos envisioned a delivery service that partnered with businesses, and she created a positive experience for consumer and business alike. On March 28, 2021, she bought the software necessary to run a third-party delivery service and on June 14, she launched The Market Delivers.
“In Siouxland, I only do locally-owned and family-owned businesses,” Kazos said. All businesses listed on her website have chosen to have her business deliver their orders.
At the heart of her approach is customer service. She begins by calling employees “servers,” not “drivers.” Like wait staff in a restaurant, their responsibility is to deliver food hot from the kitchen to the customer.
“We owe it to the restaurant and customer to deliver every order,” Kazos indicated. For this reason, every order is tracked from the time it’s placed until it’s delivered.
Drivers are all clearly identified by the sweatshirts they wear bearing the company logo and a QR code for the company’s website.
Kazos is still determining the delivery radius for the Madison area.
In the tri-state Sioux City area, the radius is 12-15 miles from the restaurant. However, she does anticipate making rural deliveries.
“If you have an address, we’ll find you and bring your food,” she said.