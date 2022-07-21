Lake County commissioners started whittling away at budget requests on Tuesday morning. Before the final budget is approved, the commission will need to know the county’s projected revenue and a preliminary budget will be published for public consideration.
Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, compiled a spreadsheet for commissioners which indicated budget requests, allocations for fiscal year 2022, the percent of increase over last year, how the line is authorized in state law, and notes she made regarding each line. She also provided several supplemental materials not previously presented.
First, Gust provided a letter from Madison Regional Health System requesting $50,000 for the ambulance service. That was a request of $20,000 over fiscal year 2022 and was the first increase to be cut from the budget.
Second, Gust shared with commissioners a letter dated Nov. 5, 2021, from the Office of the State Court Administrator which established the rate for court-appointed attorney fees for fiscal year 2022. The rate established was $101 per hour. Mileage reimbursement was set at $1 per mile.
“By statute, they have the same increase as state employees, so it will go up,” she told commissioners. An increase of $75,000 has been requested for fiscal year 2023.
Third, she presented information on printers and a service contract that five departments are asking commissioners to consider. Two departments, Emergency Management and the Veterans Service Office, have “very old” printers.
Extension has a lease and service contract on a printer; their costs could be reduced. The sheriff’s office would like a service contract on three printers. The auditor’s office would like three new printers, two small printers and a large one; no reason was given for this request.
Gust indicated it would be more cost-effective to purchase the small printers and lease two large printers with a buy-out option on both. The service package for these five departments would be $147.60 per month.
Gust said the request from the highway department “is going to require a lot of decisions.” While no decisions were made, commissioners did identify concerns.
“Everything is new,” Commissioner Deb Reinicke observed. “I understand where he’s coming from. You can’t find used.”
Gust pointed out that no financing options were offered. Commissioner Dennis Slaughter indicated the county needs to start “chipping away” at some of the equipment needs.
“My opinion is I would rather see the $2.5 million on overlay than $1.4 million on equipment,” Commissioner Adam Leighton said. “I know we need to keep up on stuff, but we need to keep up with our roads, too.”
He indicated that if resources were available, he would support increasing funding for overlay to $3 million.
Gust reminded commissioners that they had to add cash to balance the budget last year and said they couldn’t continue doing that indefinitely.
Last year, commissioners unassigned $659,170 from a fund set aside for county road and bridge projects to help fund this year’s overlay project. Most of those funds were restored at the end of fiscal year 2021 when commissioners assigned $500,000 to that fund so the county’s undesignated general fund balance was not in excess of 40% of general fund appropriations.
Commissioners agreed that County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson should prioritize his requests before any decisions are made.
Gust advised commissioners to review all increases over 10%. This was done for all departments except the Sheriff’s Office, which had an increase of 13%. Part of this is for gas increases and part for differential pay increases.
Gust pointed out the budget for the Equalization Office, which showed no increase, could be decreased if the request for a vehicle were cut.
Emergency Management requests for a drone and for a grille guard for the department’s vehicle were cut; other requests were questioned. The Dive Team’s request for a new mask and dry suit was also questioned.
The Lake County Conservation District’s request was cut back to $53,000, the amount allocated for fiscal year 2022. The requests from Prairie Village and the Lake County Museum were similarly cut.
Commissioners discussed at length the request that 4-H youth adviser Jen Hayford’s 60% position be increased to full-time. Leighton pointed out that Lake County may have more 4-H members than Minnehaha County which probably receives more funding due to the formula established by the state Legislature.
Gust noted that funding the position was not statutorily required and theorized the state formula is designed to discourage smaller counties from funding full-time positions. Sixteen of the 48 lines in the county budget are not statutorily required, including 911 Communications and the contingency fund.