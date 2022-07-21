Purchase Access

Lake County commissioners started whittling away at budget requests on Tuesday morning. Before the final budget is approved, the commission will need to know the county’s projected revenue and a preliminary budget will be published for public consideration.

Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, compiled a spreadsheet for commissioners which indicated budget requests, allocations for fiscal year 2022, the percent of increase over last year, how the line is authorized in state law, and notes she made regarding each line. She also provided several supplemental materials not previously presented.